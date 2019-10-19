Free Movie Night: 'Yesterday' at Prescott Valley Public Library, Oct. 21

The Monday night movie "Yesterday" will be showing at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, auditorium at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.

“Yesterday” starring Himesh Patel, Lily James, Sophia Di Martino and Ed Sheeran. A struggling musician realizes he’s the only one on earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed. Rated PG-13.

This is a free event. For more information visit pvlib.net.

