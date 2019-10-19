Editorial: Ducey's power is strong, varied with APS

Gov. Doug Ducey won’t criticize the rates being charged by Arizona Public Service (APS), the state’s largest electric company, knowing that 8% of its residential customers could not — or would not — pay their bills this past summer and that they are reportedly paying more than the 2017 rate increase allows.

The question is why.

“I want to see us have successful energy transmission in the state,” he said last week when asked whether he thinks APS charges its customers too much. “We are fortunate here in Arizona. We don’t have rolling brownouts and rolling blackouts.”

That answer, in part, refers to the recent moves by Pacific Gas and Electric in California to cut power in a bid to avoid fires.

It also does not answer the question.

Wondering whether Ducey has a reason to hedge, an internet search found on votesmart.org, which purportedly provides “free, factual, unbiased information on candidates and elected officials to ALL Americans,” his top contributors includes, at No. 5, Pinnacle West – the parent company of APS – at $12,200. Also the top industry listed as giving him money is Electric Utilities ($677,173).

Frankly, it gives us pause when our top elected state official will not stand for his constituents.

How much APS charges its customers has become an issue as the Arizona Corporation Commission is debating new rules to limit when all utilities can pull the plug on customers who have not paid their bills, Capitol Media Services reported. Part of that goes to the question of whether a 2017 commission-approved rate hike has made the problem of affordability worse.

Regulators enacted temporary rules earlier this year barring shutoffs between April and Oct. 15, which followed published reports that an APS customer in Sun City West died of heat-related conditions after the company turned off her power on a 107-degree day because she had paid only $125 of the $176 she owed.

During hearings over the issue of shutoffs, some consumer advocates argued that APS customers were more at risk of being unable to pay their bills following that 2017 decision to allow the company to collect another $95 million from customers.

The problem is that increase was supposed to cost customers an average of $6 more a month, about 4.5%. But APS, with commission approval, also made a series of changes in rate plans, with some customers reporting bills going up by as much as 11%.

The company’s spokespeople have previously said APS is not collecting more overall than it was authorized; it, in fact, has customers whose bills stay relatively the same or increased less than 4.5% under the new rate plans.

And, Ducey’s spokesman, Patrick Ptak, previously said the governor must trust the ACC to do its job.

However, we find the governor’s reluctance to criticize APS as worrisome. He will help teachers, but not the state’s residents?

We also note that Ducey has the authority to change the game’s chess pieces. When now-former commissioner Andy Tobin of Paulden accepted a job with the Arizona Department of Administration, Ducey replaced Tobin on the commission with someone of his choosing.

The power to do that belongs to Ducey.

Note, the recent appointment was because Tobin accepted the state job, and the governor then makes the pick (like the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors chose Steve Pierce to succeed David Stringer in the state House earlier this year).

Still, this is yet another reason a shift from elected commissioners to those appointed by the governor should not even be considered.

It is all politics, and it is tugging at our wallets. Not good.

— The Daily Courier