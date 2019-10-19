OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 19
Delta Kappa Gamma inducts new members

From left: Emma Gifford, Cathleen Cherry, Sharon Bock, Susan Clark and Cheryl Peterman recently joined Delta Kappa Gamma. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 19, 2019 7:29 p.m.

The Prescott chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) is excited to announce the addition of five outstanding local educators to the group. The mission of DKG is to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.

Membership in the group is by invitation and recognizes women who have made exceptional contributions in their field.

The new inductees include:

Sharon Bock is a retired educator who worked as a senior business systems analyst with Abbot Laboratories. She taught hands-on software classes in addition to writing and publishing software user guides and tutorials.

Cathleen Cherry is a graduate of the U of A and NAU. She currently teaches French and Academic Decathlon at Prescott High School. Cathleen also serves as department chair for Modern Languages and was recognized as a Rising Star Teacher in 2017 and 2018. This year she was named a Fulbright Teacher for Global Classrooms Fellow giving her the opportunity for extended professional development that included travel to Washington, D.C. and Peru.

Susan Clark is a retired educator from the Prescott and Chino Valley School Districts where she taught elementary through high school including self-contained classrooms, Title Math, P.E., Gifted, and Special Education Resource. She spent 11 years in administration serving as Principal at Miller Valley School and Del Rio Elementary. She was appointed to the Yavapai Education Foundation Board and serves as Manager of the Yavapai County Teacher of the Year Program.

Emma Gifford is a graduate of Prescott College. Emma teaches 5th and 6th grade STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) classes at Granite Mountain School and has been serving as the 21st Century Grant Site Coordinator/Director for the past four years. This year she was named the STEAM School Coordinator. Emma was a nominee for Yavapai County Teacher of the year and received the 2017-2018 Prescott Education Foundation Award. She is pursuing a Masters in Educational Leadership with Principal certification.

Cheryl Peterman is a retired educator who taught 5th and 6th grade in California and Chino Valley before moving to Granville Elementary in Prescott Valley to teach Social Studies. She was a finalist in 2015 for Yavapai County Teacher of the Year and has many memberships in community organizations.

