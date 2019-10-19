OFFERS
Cougars wrangled in narrow 15-13 loss
Prep Football

Members of the Chino Valley football team take a knee after a devastating 15-13 loss to Wickenburg on Friday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Chino Valley. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Members of the Chino Valley football team take a knee after a devastating 15-13 loss to Wickenburg on Friday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Chino Valley. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 19, 2019 12:07 a.m.

CHINO VALLEY — The Chino Valley Cougars got wrangled in their second-to-last home game, losing 15-13 to Wickenburg on Friday night.

Senior Trevor Gianfrancesco scored the first touchdown of the game during the first quarter, which was answered by the Wranglers in the second quarter when senior Tyler Ness scored with 10:59 left. The third quarter would see the two teams continue to be tied throughout until Cougar sophomore Jayden Smith broke it with 9:36 left in the fourth quarter.

Wranglers senior Troy Adamo would end up with the final touchdown followed by two-point conversion 5:43 left in the fourth quarter.

It was a pretty tough loss, said Gianfrancesco.

“Personally, I played my butt off and did all I could do out there,” he said, noting that for next week’s game, he’s going to keep practicing, studying film and being better than he was the week before.

Smith said he feels like the team had great momentum going and he’s going to do everything he can to make the program better.

The team played the best they could in a game that was great defensibly for both teams, said Cougars head coach Wade Krug.

“We had the game in hand, we had the game. But as I told the players, the fate just wasn’t there for us tonight. The fates weren’t there,” Krug said. “It went away from us whether it was a penalty by us or a bad play. Literally the luck of a bouncing ball. It wasn’t there for us.”

Still, Krug said he couldn’t ask for more from the kids. They come out every day and night, playing their hearts out and leaving everything out on the field, he said.

UP NEXT

The Cougars (2-7) take on the River Valley Dust Devils (5-2) in their final home game of the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.

The Wranglers (3-4) are at home for the final time this season against the Kingman Bulldogs (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.

