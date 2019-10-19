Bears snap 3-game skid, pound rival Mingus 64-7

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Moi Hernandez and Daniel Gobiel are two guys you’d want as your next-door neighbors.

Hernandez, the starting senior quarterback for the Bradshaw Mountain football team, and his teammate, senior linebacker Gobiel, are about as friendly and jovial as they come.

Put them on the gridiron, however, and they reveal their fierce competitiveness.

Hernandez rushed for four touchdowns and threw a pair of TD passes, and Gobiel recovered a blocked punt for a TD and scored on a 57-yard interception return for TD, leading the Bears to a 64-7 drubbing of county rival Mingus on senior night Friday, Oct. 18, at Bob Pavlich Field.

“That’s a blessing to have my brothers out there doing their work, their job, executing what we’ve practiced – because we put in hard work this whole week, and I believe we deserved that,” Hernandez said. “What we did was the fire that we had inside. We were so determined, because we wanted our seniors to leave on a good note at Bradshaw [Mountain] High School.”

Added Gobiel, “We were hungry – we wanted this. This was a big game for us. Cross-mountain rivals. Came off a loss [to Prescott], but come back and blow them [Marauders] out of the water.”

Gobiel scored the Bears’ first two TDs on fabulous defensive plays.

“It was all just making a play – reading their offense, coming down fast and making a play on the ball,” Gobiel said. “[On the punt block] we had Mike [Kelley] come through the center and then I came through the outside and just pushed him into it. He just kinda laid on it, ball popped out, and I just ran it in. [On the pick-six] I just saw an offensive breakdown.”

The momentum Gobiel provided sparked Bradshaw Mountain, which grabbed a 34-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 44-0 advantage at halftime. The entire second half was played on a running clock.

“The defense came out and set the tone because we were the first ones on the field – the offense I felt would’ve done the same,” Bears coach Chuck Moller said. “The attitude was right.”

Hernandez scored on TD runs of 7, 14, 22 and 13 yards. Junior Josh Grant, the backup QB who started the season as the starter, caught a 45-yard TD pass down the left sideline and Francisco Valentin had a 65-yard TD catch. Grant, who later relieved Hernandez at QB, also scored on a 5-yard TD run and kicked a 16-yard field goal.

“Moi is a good quarterback; Josh is one of our best athletes, if not our most valuable player,” Moller said. “We can’t do what we do without him. Don’t think for a second that Josh Grant isn’t one of the biggest important pieces to our program.”

With the victory, Bradshaw Mountain snapped a three-game losing streak dating back to Sept. 27. The Bears improved their record to 4-5 and 2-3 in the Grand Canyon region, while a proud Mingus program remained winless on the 2019 campaign at 0-8 and 0-4.

Both teams are out of the 4A state playoff picture. The Bears have been rebuilding with a sophomore-dominated squad. And Mingus has struggled mightily coming off of a 2018 season in which it captured a region title.

The status of Marauders coach Robert Ortiz, who was suspended for the remainder of this season after getting tossed from his team’s gut-wrenching 29-28 loss to Mohave last week for unsportsmanlike conduct, has only brought more instability to the club.

“I wanna beat Mingus every day of the week,” Moller said. “I feel bad for coach Ortiz. I’ve talked to him as a coach. I don’t see how you can hire a guy and then two years later, you come down so hard. There must be more to the story. All the coaches in the league have coach Ortiz’s back.”

For Bradshaw Mountain, meanwhile, it’s hoping to finish the regular season on a positive note. A win over Mohave in Bullhead City next week would put the Bears’ record at .500 and give them something to build on ahead of the 2020 season.

“That’s the goal,” Hernandez said.

Coach Moller’s feeling well about the immediate future, too.

“We’re gonna get all but 11 guys back [on our roster for next season],” the coach said. “There’s 16 sophomores in the Top 22 [players]. We’ve got only four juniors in the program and we’ll have four seniors next year, and we’ll be loaded again. I’m excited about it.”

UP NEXT

Mingus has two games left, and both are in region and at home in Cottonwood. The Marauders battle Flagstaff (5-3, 2-2 Grand Canyon), which won its third straight Friday, at 7 p.m. Oct. 25. They then welcome No. 16-ranked Prescott (5-3, 3-1 Grand Canyon) for their finale at 7 p.m. Nov. 1.

Bradshaw Mountain has only one game remaining because it receives a bye in the season’s final week. The Bears visit Mohave (3-5, 2-2 Grand Canyon) at 7 p.m. Oct. 25, at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.