Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Oct. 20
Badgers steal the show at Bradshaw Mountain Invite
Prep Cross-Country

The Prescott boys cross-country team holds up its plaque after taking first place in the Bradshaw Mountain Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

The Prescott boys cross-country team holds up its plaque after taking first place in the Bradshaw Mountain Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

By Aaron Valdez
Originally Published: October 19, 2019 11:05 p.m.

by Aaron Valdez

DEWEY — The Bradshaw Mountain Cross-Country Invitational on Saturday featured a 12-team field made up of a dozen local schools. However, it was the Prescott Badgers that shined on the 5,000-meter course at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School.

BOYS

As a team, the Badgers finished in first place by having five runners place within the top 15. Micah Arminio (17:04.4) was the meet’s best runner while Lisandro McCarter (17:18.8) placed third, Aiden McCarter (17:23.2) placed fourth, Samuel Mackin (17:48.3) was 10th and Brandon Williams (17:54.5) placed 12th.

“This was more of a tune-up run for us, trying to run as team and pack up, which we did so I was happy with that,” Arminio said.

Chino Valley came in third place behind second-place Shadow Ridge. The Cougars’ best runner was Phoenix Swiacki, who clocked in at 17:42.4 for a ninth-place finish. The rest of their top 5 included Jake Davis (18:08.2) for 14th place, Austin Crowder (18:18.9) for 19th place, Dillon Eisner (18:33.5) for 22nd place and Andre Coomer (19:17.9) for 28th place.

Bradshaw Mountain finished fifth overall as their best runners Daniel Hale (17:41.4) and Josiah Roese (17:41.9) placed back-to-back at seventh and eighth, respectively. Nathan Tannehill (20:25.1), the Bears’ third-best runner, placed 39th while Lauton Pitterle (21:04.2) finished 41st and Jay Martin (22:21.3) was 49th.

GIRLS

Mingus dominated on the girls side as they had four runners finish within the top 10. Their best runner was Makena Bliss, who finished in third with a 20:30.7 time.

Prescott’s Briar Williams (20:03.5) claimed the individual gold after she passed up Coconino’s Wheaten Smith during the final lap. Williams’ performance, along with those of Michelle Parent (10th, 21:31.4), Geneva Raber (24th, 22:56.8), Tea Castro (25th, 23:03.9) and Jessica Moise (26th, 23:19.8), helped the Badgers clinch fourth place.

“I felt pretty good but it was kind of hard because I didn’t really have my top teammates leading me, so I didn’t know how to run,” Williams said. “I thought I was going to get second because the whole time, [Smith] had a major gap in between me. But progressing up the hill, I caught her and then I knew I couldn’t look back and I just kept pushing it.”

Chino Valley placed sixth as its top runners were Leslie Estrada (19th, 22:44.0), Nayeli Saldana (23rd, 22:50.7), Emmeline Metz (35th, 24:33.6) and Claudia Gomez (41st, 25:55.5). Bradshaw Mountain placed right behind Chino Valley as the Bears’ top runners were Hannah Normadin (37th, 24:48.9), Nicole Babbitt (42nd, 27:02.9) and Mary Medevielle (29:04.9).

UP NEXT

All teams will look ahead to sectionals in November for a chance to qualify for the state meet. Teams will need to finish within the top half to qualify for state while individuals will need to finish within the top 25 to qualify.

by Aaron Valdez

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

