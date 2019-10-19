Albuquerque police contest seeks to build ‘lowrider’ patrol
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s largest police force wants to go slow and low.
The Albuquerque Police Department is inviting high school students to design the department’s first lowrider patrol car . The winner of the competition will have his or her artwork displayed on the car’s hood and will receive a $5,000 scholarship.
Officials say the design must be free of offensive, inappropriate, and gang-related material.
The contest winner will be selected by the Albuquerque Police Department’s Southwest Area Command Program Response Team.
Lowriders are custom cars dropped low to the ground with murals and sometimes hydraulics. The vehicles are popular among Mexican Americans in New Mexico, Texas, and California.
