OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 18
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

University of Arizona approved to launch veterinary college

The University of Arizona has gained approval from a nationwide veterinary association to open its College of Veterinary Medicine north of Tucson. (Courier stock image)

The University of Arizona has gained approval from a nationwide veterinary association to open its College of Veterinary Medicine north of Tucson. (Courier stock image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 18, 2019 1:49 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona has gained approval from a nationwide veterinary association to open its College of Veterinary Medicine north of Tucson.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that the American Veterinary Medical Association council sent the university a letter of reasonable assurance Wednesday allowing the school to begin enrolling students in Oro Valley.

College officials say the first class is expected to enroll in 2020 and graduate in 2023. Applications are not yet open.

The medicine program marks the first public veterinary school in the state.

Officials say this is the third accreditation attempt after the council cited deficiencies in 2016 and 2018.

Officials say the college is now eligible for a provisional accreditation once the first class of students is enrolled and for a full accreditation once they graduate.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Education News: Allison Kendall
Aiton earns DVM
People wonder who controls the pipeline
Dr. Charletta Begaye joins Circle L Animal Hospital
Dr. Madelyn Melchiors graduates

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries