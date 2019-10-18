Tip a Horse event benefits Blue Moon Rescue & Sanctuary, Oct. 20

Blue Moon Rescue & Sanctuary is hosting the Tip A Horse event at El Charro Norte, 2879 Arizona Trail in Chino Valley from 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Come out and eat, drink and listen to music provided by Cool AZUL - Jo B & Walton-Brad Newman. There will also be drawings for gift cards, a diamond ring, art work and more.

This event is fun for all ages. Proceeds benefit Blue Moon Rescue and Sanctuary, a 501 (c)3 organization that offers sanctuary to horses who have been neglected, abused or were just unwanted.

For more information, visit bluemoonrescue.org.

