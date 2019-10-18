OFFERS
Roughriders blank Arizona Western 2-0; host ACCAC leader Pima on Saturday
Junior College Soccer

Tucker Fenton (7) gives Brandon Fischer (3) a fist bump in a match against South Mountain on Aug. 22, 2019. Fenton scored a goal as the Roughriders beat Arizona Western 2-0 on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: October 18, 2019 8:20 p.m.

YUMA — Tucker Fenton and Enrique Zamora each scored in the second half to give the Yavapai College men’s soccer team a 2-0 victory over Arizona Western College on Thursday night.

It is the fifth win in a row for the Roughriders (13-3-0, 6-2-0 ACCAC), which are now tied with Phoenix College for second place in the ACCAC standings.

Both clubs have 18 total points and are three points behind first-place Pima Community College (21).

Yavapai hosts defending NJCAA national champ Pima today in Prescott.

Goalkeeper Logan Rabasca recorded his third-straight shutout in 90 minute of play between the posts Thursday night.

It is his ninth clean sheet of the season.

The Roughriders have outscored their opponents 25-2 during the five-match winning streak and are now 53-7-2 all-time against Arizona Western.

With the win, Yavapai head coach Mike Pantalione now has 634 career wins. He is the all-time junior college leader in wins for a coach, exactly 100 more than retired Ulster Community College coach George Vizvary (534).

UP NEXT

The Roughriders host Pima during the first Yavapai College Homecoming weekend on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. at Ken Lindley Field.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

