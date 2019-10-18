OFFERS
Police, fire departments host 5th annual Puente de la Comunidad, Oct. 20

The Prescott Valley Police Department and Central Arizona Fire presents their 5th annual Puente de la Comunidad event ath Mountain Valley Park Ramada, 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20. (Prescott Valley Police Department)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 18, 2019 3:40 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department and Central Arizona Fire present the 5th annual Puente de la Comunidad event at Mountain Valley Park Ramada, 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Come enjoy some great food, music, games and prizes for the kids, bounce houses, a visit with Lucha Libre Champion Mr. Mexico, actor Mike Moroff and folklórico dancing.

This is a free event for all ages. Sponsored by Walmart, Alianza, Yavapai College, Kiwanis, Juan 107.1FM and Fain Signature Group.

For more information, visit the Prescott Valley Police Department Facebook page.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

