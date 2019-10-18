Police, fire departments host 5th annual Puente de la Comunidad, Oct. 20
The Prescott Valley Police Department and Central Arizona Fire present the 5th annual Puente de la Comunidad event at Mountain Valley Park Ramada, 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.
Come enjoy some great food, music, games and prizes for the kids, bounce houses, a visit with Lucha Libre Champion Mr. Mexico, actor Mike Moroff and folklórico dancing.
This is a free event for all ages. Sponsored by Walmart, Alianza, Yavapai College, Kiwanis, Juan 107.1FM and Fain Signature Group.
For more information, visit the Prescott Valley Police Department Facebook page.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: