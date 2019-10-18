OFFERS
Police: Man used Uber to transport meth in Utah

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 18, 2019 11:55 p.m.

PROVO, Utah (AP) — An Uber passenger in Utah is facing charges after police say he used the ride-hailing service to transport nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine.

The Provo Daily Herald reports Edgar Esteban Ramos Valdez was arrested Friday following a confrontation with a Provo, Utah, officer who spotted the Uber passenger acting nervously.

According to a police report, an Uber driver picked up the 22-year-old Valdez at a Provo hotel and came into the vehicle with the bag of meth.

The Uber driver drew police attention by following too closely and making improper lane changes.

The suspicious officer brought in a K-9 to the scene and found the bag of drugs.

Valdez was charged with possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute. It was not known if he had an attorney.

