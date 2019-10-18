OFFERS
Plaque commemorates former home of fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots

During a late-September ceremony, family members and friends of the 19 fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots unveil a plaque commemorating the site of Fire Station 7 – the last headquarters of the Hotshots before 19 of the crew members died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in June 2013. (City of Prescott/Courtesy)

During a late-September ceremony, family members and friends of the 19 fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots unveil a plaque commemorating the site of Fire Station 7 – the last headquarters of the Hotshots before 19 of the crew members died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in June 2013. (City of Prescott/Courtesy)

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: October 18, 2019 9:33 p.m.

The fire station that served as the last headquarters of the fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots now has a sign commemorating the spot.

During a recent ceremony, the City of Prescott and families of the Hotshots dedicated a plaque at the corner of Sixth St. and EZ St., near the location of the former Prescott Fire Station 7.

The station was the final headquarters of the Granite Mountain Hotshots before 19 of the crew members died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in June 2013.

The new commemorative plaque. (City of Prescott/Courtesy)

In the weeks after the tragedy, the grieving community covered the fence surrounding the station with thousands of commemorative items, including flags, t-shirts, photos, and messages.

Prescott Fire Chief Dennis Light said the recent installation of the plaque was a culmination of input from family members.

The dedication, which was a private event, occurred on Sept. 27, and “hosted many of the families,” Light said.

The sign states: “In memory of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew. Prescott Fire Station 7, located at 501 6th Street, was formerly home to the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who served the nation as the only nationally recognized Type I Hotshot Crew sponsored by a municipality. Esse Quam Videri (translation: To be rather than to seem). Last Alarm, June 30, 2013.”

The city sold Prescott Fire Station 7 to a private company in 2017, and used the selling-price proceeds ($575,625, including the fire station and adjoining property) to help pay down the community’s multi-million-dollar debt with the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS).

The sign is located in the city right-of-way at the location of the former station, Light said, adding that the city funded the cost – at about $3,000 to $4,000.

