Pink Pumpkin "Patch" Celebrity Decorating Event, Oct. 20

The Prescott Police Department will host its first annual Pink Pumpkin "Patch" event adjacent to the Chamber of Commerce at the corner of Goodwin and Montezuma Streets from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Festivities include pumpkin decorating, games, pink patch sales, food and beverage sales and silent auction items.

A pumpkin carving demonstration with Debbie Maranville of the Natural Healing Garden will begin at 2 p.m. Celebrity carvers will arrive and prep for the contest at 2:45 p.m. The carve off begins at 3 p.m. and judging starts at 4 p.m.

This is a family fun event that all are welcome to attend. All of the proceeds from "pink items" going directly to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center, Breast Care Center.

For more information, visit the Prescott Police Department Facebook page.