Obituary Notice: Barbara Elaine Preston (Elaine Goodby)

Barbara Elaine Preston (Elaine Goodby), born September 4th, 1933 in Aberdeen, Maryland, passed away on October 16th, 2019 in Prescott, Ariz. A Celebration of her Life will be at the Prescott Athletic Club, 1 Kingswood Drive, in Prescott, on Sunday, October 20th, at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.