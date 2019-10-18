OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 18
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Maria Muldaur at the Elks, Oct. 20

Maria Muldaur will be performing at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20. (Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center)

Maria Muldaur will be performing at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20. (Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 18, 2019 2:11 p.m.

Maria Muldaur will be performing at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Maria Muldaur is a Grammy nominated American folk, roots and blues singer. Beginning her career as a member of the Even Dozen Jug Band (also featuring John Sebastian and David Grisman), Muldaur was a staple in the Greenwich Village folk revival of the early 1960s.

In 1973, her first solo album included the mega hit “Midnight at the Oasis” which charted at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and is one of the most memorable songs of the 1970s.

Maria Muldaur - Midnight at the Oasis (Live) by MARIAMULDAURVEVO

Muldaur, has since released over forty albums exploring a range of American Roots Music, including blues, jazz, R&B, gospel, big band and others as well as releasing several award winning children’s albums. Albums, that combined have been granted six Grammy nominations and several Blues Music Award nominations. In the process, Maria has collaborated with everyone from Taj Mahal, Bonnie Raitt, Dr. John, Stevie Wonder, Haogy Carmichael, The Grateful Dead and countless others.

Don't You Feel My Leg ~ MARIA MULDAUR by The Last Music Company Ltd.

In fall 2018, Maria released her first new album in five years "Don’t you Feel my Leg," a tribute to legendary blues and jazz singer Blue Lu Barker. This album has notched a 2019 Grammy nominated for Best Traditional Blues Album.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Maria Muldaur to play at Elks Theatre on Oct. 20.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Elks Theater

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Maria Muldaur to play at Elks Theatre on Oct. 20
Aretha: Long Live the Queen at the Elks, Oct. 12
Dixie Chix - A Tribute Concert at the Elks, Oct. 18
Movies at the Elks: The Conjuring, Oct. 16
Movies at the Elks: Harry Potter & the Chamber of Secrets, Oct. 9

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries