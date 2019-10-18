Loose change adds up in homeless initiative

Visitors to downtown Prescott have been even more generous than expected when it comes to helping the homeless with their loose change.

Prescott city officials announced recently that the Change for the Better program that the Prescott City Council launched in the spring of 2018 has been raising considerably more money than originally envisioned.

“In terms of donations, we’ve have been far exceeding expectations,” said John Heiney, Community Outreach Manager for the city. “We have a very generous population.”

Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager, reported a steady increase in donations at the parking-meter-style collection points that the city installed at several locations in the downtown area in about May 2018.

“Typically, we had been collecting about $80 to $100 per week,” Goodman said. “But over the last six to eight weeks, we’ve been seeing an uptick.”

In some cases, the meters (some of which have cash boxes attached) have been raising $300 to $800 per week, Goodman said.

Overall, Goodman said the Change for the Better meters have collected about $8,500.

DISCOURAGING PANHANDLING

The program was conceived as a way for downtown visitors to help the homeless without encouraging panhandling. The signs on the donation stations encourage people to “donate here to contribute to the solution.”

The proceeds from the meters are then distributed as grants to non-profit organizations that help the homeless. That program has generated five separate grant requests, Goodman said.

To date, those awards have included: $250 to the Coalition for Compassion & Justice; $250 to the Prescott Area Shelter Services; $250 to U.S. Vets; $250 to the Prescott Salvation Army; and $2,000 for U.S. Vets.

Goodman explained that the informal committee that reviews the grant applications (consisting of Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr, City Councilwoman Alexa Scholl, Goodman, and Dakota Krieger of the Hotel St. Michael) agreed to the larger $2,000 award to U.S. Vets in March 2019 to help bridge the gap for housing while the organization was in the process of opening up its transitional housing.

HELP SOUGHT

With $3,000 of the collected donations awarded in past grants, the city still has more than $5,000 remaining, and but no new grant applications.

“We want to generate more interest, because we have this money sitting here,” Goodman said.

To generate more interest, he said the city has bumped up the basic grant-award limit to $500, from the previous $250.

More information on Change for the Better and the grant program is available on the city’s website at: http://www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/leadership/programs-2/homelessness-initiative/.

WORK PROGRAM

Meanwhile, the city also has continued the work program that offers minimum-wage jobs to homeless people.

Prescott Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes said the city budgeted $25,000 in its current fiscal year for the work program.

“We’ve been using them on a regular basis,” Baynes said of the workers who participate. “They have been a big help.”

For instance, Baynes said the workers recently removed weeds at the intersection of highways 69 and 89, and have also done work at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds and along the city’s trails.

Typically, the shifts attract about four workers, Baynes said.

Like the donation meters, the work program was intended as a way to discourage panhandling. Last year, the city dedicated $10,000 to the program, which was conducted in conjunction with the Coalition for Compassion & Justice.

So far in the current fiscal year that started on July 1, Baynes said about half of the $25,000 has been used to cover the wages for the workers. He expects the program to continue throughout the fall.