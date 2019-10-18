Letter: Guzzardi’s ‘facts’

Editor:

I’ve often wondered about Joe Guzzardi and his affiliation with the so-called Progressives for Immigration for Immigration Reform. Joe gets more column inches than almost any other columnist that I can see, yet the facts in his articles often don’t hang together very well — though for some, they promote a welcome agenda. A recent jumbled epistle, for example, grabbed a real study-- CPI ‘s research entitled “CEO Compensation Has Grown 940% Since 1978”— then somehow, irrationally, and out of the blue, takes a single NYT statement regarding the job market in South Florida. Like a Frankenstein, he stitches the two together and concludes that the job market in Southern Florida somehow determines job rates in every other corner of the Republic. Joe’s organization, PFIR, has a history of ad releases suggesting that MLK would not have approved of an influx of immigrants as they might usurp jobs normally taken by African Americans. Apparently, Joe also speaks to the dead. Not only does he invent “facts,” (immigration has not been demonstrated to affect black employment rates, but the economic health of the country does) his organization attempts to drive a wedge between low income and often poorly skilled Americans and immigrants. He and his organization are “fake news.” Daily Courier, it’s one thing to publish an opinion piece and quite another to provide space for a liar.

Lori Dekker

Prescott