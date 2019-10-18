OFFERS
Letter: Clever changes by county

Originally Published: October 18, 2019 8:58 p.m.

Editor:

Our elected County leadership did two clever things by 1) dropping the word “jail” (and substituting “Criminal Justice Center”), and 2) by enacting the tax first to pay for it, rather than like last time asking taxpayers if we want a new jail.

Those same elected leaders ought to be grateful to the editors of the Daily Courier for playing along, and avoiding that bad word “jail.”

None of which actually gets at the question why the costly increased jail populations. Thoughtful people are suggesting there are too many low-level non-violent people in jail. That is where more and better thinking is needed, rather than the discussion being driven by those with vested interests in still more jails.

John Stevens

Prescott

