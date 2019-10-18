OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 18
Weather  49.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Law enforcement agencies each receive traffic safety grants
Funds cover equipment, enhanced DUI enforcement

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: October 18, 2019 9:30 p.m.

Updated as of Friday, October 18, 2019 10:05 PM

Each of the law enforcement agencies in the Quad-cities area were recently awarded traffic safety grants from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).

These grants will be used to purchase equipment and continue a number of traffic safety programs, such as enhanced DUI (driving under the influence) enforcement and safety education.

PRESCOTT POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Prescott Police Department (PPD) was awarded two grants totaling $40,000, according to a PPD news release.

The department intends to use this money to purchase two laser speed detection systems and conduct at least one enhanced DUI enforcement detail per month through Sept. 2020, the release states.

The department will also conduct a minimum of eight speed and aggressive driver details at known problems areas throughout Prescott.

“By utilizing these awarded funds, we hope to provide valuable educational information, while enforcing laws which will assist in making our roadways safer and insuring everyone arrives safe at their intended destinations,” PPD spokesperson Jon Brambila said.

PRESCOTT VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) received three grants this year, according to a PVPD news release.

The first amounts to $25,000 and is designated for traffic enforcement overtime and supplies, which make it possible to place traffic officers in areas where most crashes occur and where violations are most dangerous, the release states.

The second amounts to $26,017 and is specifically for DUI/impairment overtime and supplies. It will fund staffing of DUI task forces, local DUI patrols, underage alcohol consumption and the multiplicity of items required for a successful DUI prosecution, such as blood kit tubes and phlebotomy supplies, according to the release.

The third grant of $11,992 is for pedestrian and bicycle safety, as well as associated education programs.

“Analysis of prior grant funding has proven that the ability to allow officers to focus on a specific issue of concern translates to remarkably effective results, which we look forward to continuing in the years to come,” PVPD spokesperson Jerry Ferguson said. “GOHS grants such as these are very effective tools in keeping our streets and highways safe.”

CHINO VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Chino Valley Police Department (CVPD) received a single grant of $15,900, according to a CVPD news release.

The department will use the funds for officer overtime to staff impaired driving and speed enforcement details and to purchase three solar-powered speed display signs, the release states.

The signs will be placed in the areas surrounding Territorial Early Childhood Center, alerting drivers of their speed and that they’re approaching a school zone.

The department is asking the public to report areas they feel additional traffic enforcement is needed. Such reports can be made by calling 928-636-4223 ext. 2 and letting a civilian officer know about the area of concern, the time it’s occurring and any vehicle information available.

YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has also been awarded traffic safety program funding from the GOHS, but the agency is awaiting final contracts before releasing information on the amount granted.

Dwight D’Evelyn with the YCSO said the monies will be used for DUI enforcement and bicycle/pedestrian safety programs.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott police get $35,000 in state grant funds
PV police awarded $58,000 in state grant funds
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Chino Valley Police Department receive continued grant funding
PV police get two new highway safety grants
PV Council approves PVPD safety grants

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries