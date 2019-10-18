Law enforcement agencies each receive traffic safety grants

Each of the law enforcement agencies in the Quad-cities area were recently awarded traffic safety grants from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).

These grants will be used to purchase equipment and continue a number of traffic safety programs, such as enhanced DUI (driving under the influence) enforcement and safety education.

PRESCOTT POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Prescott Police Department (PPD) was awarded two grants totaling $40,000, according to a PPD news release.

The department intends to use this money to purchase two laser speed detection systems and conduct at least one enhanced DUI enforcement detail per month through Sept. 2020, the release states.

The department will also conduct a minimum of eight speed and aggressive driver details at known problems areas throughout Prescott.

“By utilizing these awarded funds, we hope to provide valuable educational information, while enforcing laws which will assist in making our roadways safer and insuring everyone arrives safe at their intended destinations,” PPD spokesperson Jon Brambila said.

PRESCOTT VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) received three grants this year, according to a PVPD news release.

The first amounts to $25,000 and is designated for traffic enforcement overtime and supplies, which make it possible to place traffic officers in areas where most crashes occur and where violations are most dangerous, the release states.

The second amounts to $26,017 and is specifically for DUI/impairment overtime and supplies. It will fund staffing of DUI task forces, local DUI patrols, underage alcohol consumption and the multiplicity of items required for a successful DUI prosecution, such as blood kit tubes and phlebotomy supplies, according to the release.

The third grant of $11,992 is for pedestrian and bicycle safety, as well as associated education programs.

“Analysis of prior grant funding has proven that the ability to allow officers to focus on a specific issue of concern translates to remarkably effective results, which we look forward to continuing in the years to come,” PVPD spokesperson Jerry Ferguson said. “GOHS grants such as these are very effective tools in keeping our streets and highways safe.”

CHINO VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Chino Valley Police Department (CVPD) received a single grant of $15,900, according to a CVPD news release.

The department will use the funds for officer overtime to staff impaired driving and speed enforcement details and to purchase three solar-powered speed display signs, the release states.

The signs will be placed in the areas surrounding Territorial Early Childhood Center, alerting drivers of their speed and that they’re approaching a school zone.

The department is asking the public to report areas they feel additional traffic enforcement is needed. Such reports can be made by calling 928-636-4223 ext. 2 and letting a civilian officer know about the area of concern, the time it’s occurring and any vehicle information available.

YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has also been awarded traffic safety program funding from the GOHS, but the agency is awaiting final contracts before releasing information on the amount granted.

Dwight D’Evelyn with the YCSO said the monies will be used for DUI enforcement and bicycle/pedestrian safety programs.