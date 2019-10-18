Hamilton: Vote for a billionaire who isn’t Trump

HOLLYWOOD—God bless America, and how’s everybody?

New York former mayor and Bloomberg News founder Michael Bloomberg revealed Tuesday he may join the Democratic race for president. He’s rich and he’s blunt and he’s been accused of sexual harassment. Bloomberg’s campaign motto would be, Vote for the Billionaire Who Isn’t Trump.

Modern Health magazine published a study comparing the success rate of various diet plans that are now being pitched in diet books, magazine articles and in TV commercials. You can feel lighter fast. I’m proud to say that since I joined Weight Watchers, I’ve lost thirty-five hundred dollars.

Ronan Farrow’s book Catch and Kill details the fall of powerful men in show business due to sexual harassment. It’s caused Hollywood big shots to alter their behavior. So if you want to be rich, stop wishing you’d bought Apple stock thirty years ago and open a Hollywood call girl ring today.

The Sporting News reported how the same college football powers every year seem to be in the hunt for the national title. Yet USC is on hard times. The Trojans looked so bad that last week, O.J. Simpson is telling anybody who will listen he also played first base on his Nevada prison softball team.

Turkish artillery was reported to have smashed open prisons housing ISIS prisoners located in northern Syria Monday. Their reputation precedes them. Mattel just introduced a properly-covered Talking Muslim Doll but nobody knows what it says, because no one’s got the nerve to pull the string.

President Trump said he may order the White House staff to take a polygraph test to uncover leakers. A polygraph test would also be great for the presidential debates. Of course Joe Biden would misunderstand and think he is taking the Poli-Grip test, and think he’d pass with flying colors.

Hunter Biden was questioned Tuesday about how he landed on the board of a Ukraine natural gas company five years ago while Dad was Obama’s point man in charge of Ukraine. It looked bad. Hunter Biden doesn’t have the background experience in natural gas to sit on the board of Taco Bell.

Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau was endorsed by Barack Obama for re-election Tuesday. His show of support raised concerns. Obama has endorsed Trudeau but still hasn’t endorsed Joe Biden, who was just seen headed for WalMart to buy some shoe polish.

Barack Obama raised eyebrows by endorsing Justin Trudeau for re-election in Canada just as Democrats are claiming Trump allowed other nations to interfere in our election. It’s certainly no surprise Trudeau would be endorsed by Obama. People who pretend to be black need to stick together.

The New York Post reports surgeons at Johns Hopkins successfully transplanted a penis to an injured U.S. veteran. It’s a brand-new procedure only recently available. When the donating party indicated they wanted to be an organ donor, they probably didn’t know they’d be donating their organ.

The Florida Times Herald says the grocery store chain Publix recalled their store-brand White American cheese. They said the White American may be contaminated by foreign materials. Fox News refused to report this, fearing that Trump might be watching and tweet his complete agreement.

The South China Post reported Wednesday there is a restaurant in Thailand that’s doing huge business by offering its patrons the chance to lie down inside a closed coffin. They say it gives you the chance to experience death awareness. You can do that or simply attend a Miami Dolphins game.