OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 18
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Ducey honors Arizona Veterans Hall Of Fame inductees

Governor Doug Ducey honored 22 Arizona veterans who continue to go above and beyond to serve their communities at the 9th Annual Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.(Courtesy)

Governor Doug Ducey honored 22 Arizona veterans who continue to go above and beyond to serve their communities at the 9th Annual Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.(Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 18, 2019 2:05 p.m.

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey honored 22 Arizona veterans who go above and beyond to serve their communities at the 9th Annual Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame recognizes veterans who continue to serve others after honorably serving our nation.

“Our veterans sacrificed in countless ways to serve our country, and many continue to serve in extraordinary capacities long after they put aside the uniform. Today, we honor them,” said Governor Ducey. “My thanks to these heroes — the ones who have made service a lifelong calling. They represent the best of us, today and every day, and Arizona is grateful for all they do.”

At the ceremony on Friday, Oct. 18, 22 veterans were inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame. Their service efforts include helping veterans with disabilities and mental health issues, improving library services, raising money for scholarships and veterans programs, providing resources to veterans in need and more. They joined more than 400 other inductees who have been recognized for their post-military service to their communities and the nation.

The inductees include:

Arlen Allen, Jr., Army veteran, Phoenix

William Bates, Army veteran, Sierra Vista

FrancisBlain, Marine Corps veteran, Lake Havasu City

John Burns, Army veteran, Phoenix

Patricia Carlisle-Thompson, Army veteran, Wittmann

James Consolato, Jr., Air Force veteran, Golden Valley

Robert Conte, Army veteran, Sierra Vista

Kenneth Dowse, Navy veteran, Tucson

James Fuller, Marine Corps veteran, Mesa (posthumous)

Dennis Gardner, Navy veteran, Gilbert

Roger Gowen, Navy veteran, Gold Canyon

Bruce Hamilton, Army veteran, Sonoita

Ludwig Kuttner, Marine Corps veteran, Hereford

Larry Leighton, Army veteran, Sun City West

Thomas Meaker, Marine Corps veteran, Laveen

Paula Pedene, Navy veteran, Scottsdale

Victor Peterson, Jr., Air Force veteran, Buckeye

Michael Russell, Army veteran, Glendale

Jack Sanders, Air Force veteran, Tucson

Thomas Sheets, Marine Corps veteran, Phoenix

Donald Watts, Air Force veteran, Peoria

Michael Wold, Navy veteran, Carefree

Information provided by governor’s office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Saluting those who fought for our independence
Military Honor: James T. Johnston
Prescott veteran receives top state honor
Local woman inducted into Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame
Flag presenters needed for Elks celebration

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries