Ducey honors Arizona Veterans Hall Of Fame inductees

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey honored 22 Arizona veterans who go above and beyond to serve their communities at the 9th Annual Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame recognizes veterans who continue to serve others after honorably serving our nation.

“Our veterans sacrificed in countless ways to serve our country, and many continue to serve in extraordinary capacities long after they put aside the uniform. Today, we honor them,” said Governor Ducey. “My thanks to these heroes — the ones who have made service a lifelong calling. They represent the best of us, today and every day, and Arizona is grateful for all they do.”

At the ceremony on Friday, Oct. 18, 22 veterans were inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame. Their service efforts include helping veterans with disabilities and mental health issues, improving library services, raising money for scholarships and veterans programs, providing resources to veterans in need and more. They joined more than 400 other inductees who have been recognized for their post-military service to their communities and the nation.

The inductees include:

Arlen Allen, Jr., Army veteran, Phoenix

William Bates, Army veteran, Sierra Vista

FrancisBlain, Marine Corps veteran, Lake Havasu City

John Burns, Army veteran, Phoenix

Patricia Carlisle-Thompson, Army veteran, Wittmann

James Consolato, Jr., Air Force veteran, Golden Valley

Robert Conte, Army veteran, Sierra Vista

Kenneth Dowse, Navy veteran, Tucson

James Fuller, Marine Corps veteran, Mesa (posthumous)

Dennis Gardner, Navy veteran, Gilbert

Roger Gowen, Navy veteran, Gold Canyon

Bruce Hamilton, Army veteran, Sonoita

Ludwig Kuttner, Marine Corps veteran, Hereford

Larry Leighton, Army veteran, Sun City West

Thomas Meaker, Marine Corps veteran, Laveen

Paula Pedene, Navy veteran, Scottsdale

Victor Peterson, Jr., Air Force veteran, Buckeye

Michael Russell, Army veteran, Glendale

Jack Sanders, Air Force veteran, Tucson

Thomas Sheets, Marine Corps veteran, Phoenix

Donald Watts, Air Force veteran, Peoria

Michael Wold, Navy veteran, Carefree

Information provided by governor’s office