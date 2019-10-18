Community fights teen vaping epidemic

In packaging that mimics such candy brands as “Sour Patch Kids” and “Skittles,” and sporting flavors such as mango watermelon, even menthol, teens across the nation can buy both nicotine, and marijuana vaping pods, in easily accessible shops or dispensaries, even online, for just over $15.

The nicotine levels in these four-pod packages are similar to smoking four packs of cigarettes – close to one pack of cigarettes per cartridge or 200 puffs - at a quarter of the price, according to medical and national and local substance abuse prevention leaders. Marijuana vapes are equally potent, and even for adults in Arizona, are only legal for medicinal purposes.

Yet teens seem to find it all too easy to fake their ages and buy and use these products.

MatForce Education and Marketing Manager Nikki Rosson said the marijuana vaping devices have been found in high schools all across Yavapai County. If these marijuana-infused devices are consumed on school grounds, the user can be charged with a fourth degree felony, she said.

A MatForce Lunch & Learn video seminar titled “Vaping: Beyond the Cloud of Misinformation” drew about 25 people in Prescott and Cottonwood to learn more about a troubling trend that was erroneously marketed as a safer alternative to cigarettes. Instead, the reality is that this trend is not only addictive, but has proved fatal to 26 people in 21 states who contracted and died from a mysterious lung illness associated with these devices. Another 1,300 have been diagnosed; 15 percent of the patients are under the age of 18, she said.

One 15-year-old, Simah Herman in southern California, highlighted in an ABC News program, launched a “No Vaping” campaign after she ended up in a medically-induced coma due to a severe lung illness.

The vaping history dates back to 2007, Rosson said. In 2013, with concerns about youth vaping on the rise, Arizona made it illegal for retailers to sell vaping devices, and that includes electronic cigarettes, to those under age 18. In 2016, Rosson said it became illegal for anyone anywhere in the United States to sell vaping devices to anyone under 18; some states are seeking to up the age limit to 21. At that time, vaping devices also needed to list the ingredients in each package.

Rosson said it is “horrifying” as both a parent and prevention advocate that there were years when no one knew what was in these products.

General retailers can no longer sell flavored vaping devices, but teens admit that the restrictions even for vaping shops are lax, Rosson said.

Sixty percent of teens who admit to vaping said they select devices with flavors, Rosson said.

Teens can also purchase hats, T-shirts, even backpacks, that allow them to conceal their vaping devices, once again making it more difficult for detection by authorities, Rosson said. She showed slides of Sharpie pens and lipstick tubes hollowed out to conceal vape pods.

The Federal Drug Administration is starting to crack down on certain marketing strategies that target youth. Juul executives have stated they willingly have eliminated some social media campaigns so they do not entice underage teens to use products meant for adults.

Though vaping has long been touted as a smoking-cessation alternative, Rosson said national health experts and substance abuse prevention organizations will argue the vaping trend trades one addiction for another. The scientific links between cigarettes and cancer took decades to document, she noted. Vaping is so young that it will likely be years before long-term effects of these devices are known.

Yet one only has to read the daily newspaper to see the latest rash of illnesses attributed to these devices, she said.

Some health experts say the vapes are also becoming something of a mental health issue, with teens relying on them as something of a pacifier or comfort object not unlike cellphones.

“It makes me so frustrated that these ever got on the market,” said Humboldt Unified Family Resource Specialist Helene Tonnemacher, who along with other local educators attended the MatForce seminar.

“It’s crazy,” Rosson said of the ways these devices offer teens not only a taste for nicotine but for other drugs. “We’re not making this up.”

Between 2017 and 2018, the FDA estimated more than 1.5 million more students vaped than the year prior. They said the use of these devices increased 48 percent among middle schoolers and 78 percent in high schoolers.

Arizona’s 2018 Criminal Justice survey of 48,000 eighth, tenth and 12th graders showed 19.9 percent of youth reported e-cigarette use in the past 30 days, with 26.1 percent use in 12th graders. That was a nearly 10 percent increase over the prior year.

The obvious next question is how do families, schools, and communities fight back?

By staying informed and having frank conversations about this trend, Rosson said.

“Talk early, talk often,” Rosson concluded. “Knowledge is power.”

Area schools on alert for vaping offenses

Strict measures aim to curb ‘national crisis’

School administrators in our three area district schools have voiced extreme concern over vaping on their campuses.

They see what they are experiencing as a microcosm of the national trend that has attracted teens with devices that can be easily hidden and often look similar to computer sticks or flash drives.

“This is a national crisis,” said Prescott Unified School Superintendent Joe Howard.

In the Prescott schools, school administrators are addressing the issue with students, including presentations from outside organizations and sending letters to parents to keep them informed and enlist their support in curbing what is a growing epidemic with products targeted to youth.

“We take it seriously, and we want to nip it in the bud the best we can,” said Chino Valley Unified Schools Superintendent John Scholl. “But it’s not a school problem; it’s a society and community problem. We want to do our part and have parents address it, too.”

Heritage Middle School Assistant Principal Laura Hunter in Chino Valley stated that the school has seen an uptick in vaping over the last couple years, but often it can be different to locate the actual devices. Prevention efforts have been offered, including a sixth-grade orientation program for parents that identify the devices and how students find ways to hide them. The school, too, plans to host student “Town Halls” to talk about the health risks and consequences. MatForce health educators will also be visiting science classes, she said.

“It is a terrible epidemic,” Hunter surmised.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released a response to marketing efforts that unequivocally states that “safer” does not equal “safe” as it pertains to vaping versus smoking cigarettes. Nicotine, and the marijuana derivatives, is addictive substances regardless how they’re ingested, profess national and local health and school leaders.

“This is hitting everybody,” agreed Humboldt Unified Superintendent Dan Streeter.

As a school district leader, Streeter said he finds it a frightening trend, particularly as companies are engaged in social media marketing that appears enticing to the adolescent population. As a parent of two sons, Streeter finds it an even scarier reality that he and other parents can’t afford to ignore.

“Tobacco violations are now non-existent (on his district’s campuses), replaced by the vaping epidemic,” Streeter said. “And what is concerning to everybody is the mixed messages that are being sent. And the unknowns. It’s really putting our kids in a dangerous situation.”

The Daily Courier talked with school administrators in the three area school districts related to their disciplinary policies, and the disciplinary actions at middle school and high schools from the start of the school year in early August through mid-October.

For the most part, the disciplinary policies are strict in all three districts: students caught vaping nicotine on a first offense can face an in-school or limited out-of-school suspension with repeated offenses leading to multiple day, out-of-school suspensions and juvenile referrals to the police. Students apprehended with marijuana vaping devices – waxed pens – are automatically referred to police as that is a violation of the district’s drug abuse policies.

Chino Valley Unified

Heritage Middle School: Five vaping offenses – all of them required a two-day suspension. Four received a juvenile referral. The year before the school had 18 infractions.

Chino Valley High School: 18 offenses.

Humboldt Unified

Bradshaw Mountain Middle School and Glassford Middle School (seventh and eighth graders): Ten offenses.

Bradshaw Mountain High School: 18 offenses.

Of those 14 of the offenses were three-day suspensions, three were five-day suspensions and one was a seven-day suspension. Four were juvenile referrals to law enforcement.

Prescott Unified

Mile High Middle School (seventh and eighth graders): 10 vape referrals; all 10 received out-of-school suspensions and some followed up with in-school suspensions. One repeat offense was referred to the Prescott Police.