Church News: Week of Oct. 20, 2019

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott: Services for Oct. 18 and 19, Family Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, preceded by our family potluck dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday morning Torah service at 10 a.m., Sukkot, Exodus 33:12-34:26. Call 928-708-0018 for details.

Join us for Young @ Heart with gospel group Final Harvest Saturday Evening Worship at 5 p.m. Oct. 19. Crafters needed for Nov. 16 Fall Craft Show — call the office at 928-772-4135. Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 East Long Look Drive, PV. emmanuellutheranpv.org.

Aglow International Prescott Lighthouse, Elks Theatre, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19. A ministry of God’s love, grace and power for women/men of all ages. Our October speaker is Dr. Cathy Smades, an ordained pastor at Intimacy with Jesus Church in Scottsdale.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church Saturday worship service will be held on Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. The grief group at 10 a.m. and our emotional wellness group will gather at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 24. The public is welcome to attend.

The free fall creation science seminar is from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at Vineyard Church in PV, 9100 N. Poquito Valley Road (Viewpoint off Hwy. 89). The two talks are on how dinosaurs and the ice age fit into the Bible. Resources, give-aways, fossil display. Call 928-771-1218.

Please join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, Oct. 19, Shabbat Sukkot, 11 a.m. Torah discussion with lunch in Sukkah. Hoshanah Rabah 9 a.m. Oct. 20 willow casting of last sins. Yiskor Memorial with Shmini Atzeret 9 a.m. Oct. 21. Praying for rain. For details, please call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

You are invited to learn about the American Lutheran Church congregation, hear from ministry leaders and staff, and discover what it means to be a member of ALC at the Ministry Fair at noon Sunday, Oct. 20 in the Fellowship Hall. Lunch is provided; RSVP by Oct. 17 to 445-4348.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott welcomes all to come join us in worship on Sunday mornings for either the 8:30 a.m. casual service or the 10 a.m. traditional service. Our new pastor, the Rev. Dr. Sue Marie Baskette, will be conducting the worship services.

“How to Accept and Receive Gratitude” Prescott resident and retired clergyman, Lou Burrell will put flesh on the bare bones of “thank you” and “you’re welcome” at the 11 a.m. service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Mr. Burrell will be joined by pianist, Lena Hubin in providing music for the service.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 West Hillside Ave., Prescott. Service: Sunday Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday: morning prayer and Communion 9:30 a.m. Evening prayer/Deacon’s Mass 5:30 p.m. Rev. Jerry Ellington 479-426-2091. Bach and more! Free harpsichord concert 3 p.m. Oct. 19.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church worship services - contemporary at 9 a.m., traditional at 11 a.m., and adult Sunday school - children and youth at 9:15 a.m. Refreshments after services. Adult Bible study Mondays at 10 a.m. 735 E. Road S. Call 928-636-2969 for information.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley . . . where Jesus is your friend! He hears our prayers, answers and blesses us. 10 a.m. worship with Communion; 11 a.m. fellowship; 11:30 a.m. Bible study on a Closer Look at the Lessons for this day. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

This Sunday at 10 a.m. join us for our Healing Circle at 10 a.m., Collective Karma, 450 W. Goodwin Room 103A in Prescott.

Enjoy a free, low impact, high energy cardio class with easy routines and inspirational music honoring Jesus. It’s every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths are welcome. For more information call PCC at 928-445-0680.

Come and discover the God of your own heart at Unity of Prescott, 145 S Arizona Ave. 928-445-1850; office@unityprescott.org. Sunday Services at 9 and 11 a.m.; Youth ministry at 11 a.m. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message is “Living in the Middle.”

A new Voice of the Martyrs class on Christian persecution meets at Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church in Prescott on Sundays at 6:15 p.m. We look at how Christians should respond to persecution and what is our responsibility to the persecuted. For information, contact David McNabb at 928-771-1218.

Introduction to Modern Buddhism with Kadam Michelle Gauthier Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Starts Oct. 22. Unity Church of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. Just drop in. Cost is $10, $5 per student. Topics include: What is the mind, karma, faith, impermanence, and Buddhism. Everyone welcome! Meditationin NorthernArizona.org/Prescott.

What We Believe class and luncheon will be held at noon Sunday, Oct. 27 in the parlor at American Lutheran Church. Pastor Erich Sokoloski will present ALC’s Confession of Faith. RSVP to the church office at 928-445-4348 by Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Terrific Tuesday luncheon will be held at noon Oct. 22 at American Lutheran Church featuring local counselor Terence Pilicy of Mental Mending Counseling, PLLC. His talk will focus on beating the winter blahs, living well in the change of seasons, and having a healthy mindset during holidays. RSVP to 928-445-4348.

Oktoberfest at Mt. of Faith Lutheran Church will be Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 6:30 p.m., 20135 E Stagecoach Trail, Cordes Lakes. German meal, live music by The Sidekicks, door prizes, raffle items and white elephant sale. Proceeds to benefit Mayer Meals on Wheels and beautification of our Church.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott is hosting its annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26. Handcrafted gift items, homemade baked goods and quilt auction. Light lunch available for purchase both days. A great way to start holiday gift-giving.

The American Lutheran-sponsored Mothers of Preschoolers is having its annual Moms’ Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26. Local moms who have home-based businesses or sell handmade craft items will be featured. Proceeds will support the Mothers of Preschoolers program.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship: “But first Coffee” with Pastors’ wife Dianna Kottman. She has us look at the “Holiness of God.” You are invited from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 26. No charge – no homework. Solid Rock Church, 143 S. Cortez Street. Across from courthouse. God is good.

American Lutheran Church music ministry presents The Big Sing, “A Festival of Hymns,” at 3 p.m. Oct. 27. Hymn writers will tell their story in first person followed by the singing of a representative hymn. Come join your voice with brass, organ, handbells and choir in this unique music festival.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, Mountain View Baptist Church, 395 Pony Place, Dewey, will host a Gospel Music Concert with “The Sidekicks Band.” You are invited to come and spend a wonderful evening with them. Refreshments follow. Admission is free but a love offering will be gratefully accepted.

Zoofari – 2019 Family Halloween Alternative, 5 to 7 p.m., First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 North Highway 89, Chino Valley. Games, candy, activities, snacks and music. Visit nine different stations to learn that “God is Wild About You.” For more information, call 928-710-3912 or email Ckgillo@gmail.com.

Plan now to enjoy a pumpkin bounce house, pony rides, photo booth, hot cider/chocolate bar, and tractor rides at American Lutheran Church’s second annual Trunk or Treat celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. All are welcome to join this free family festival! Contact ALC 928-445-4348 for information.

St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2026 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley is hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar. Local artisans offering handmade, quality, unique affordable items. Raffle of premium baskets and a grand prize of $500. Proceeds go back into the community. www.stcatherinecv.org.

Bible-based tour of the Grand Canyon will be leaving from Prescott on Sat., Nov. 2. It is led by Russ Miller, the only full-time creation speaker in Arizona. The trip includes entry into the park, lunch, snacks and waters. For information and registration, call David McNabb at 928-771-1218.

13th Annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, Trinity Hall, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Parking access off Lake Shore Drive near Warren. Enjoy shopping, delicious rolls and lunch, plus pancake breakfast 7 to 10 a.m. 928-772-0460.

There will be a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the First Church of The Nazarene, 2110 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. The blood drive coordinator may be reached at 928-771-1601, 928-848-1601 or cconboy1@cableone.net. Sponsored by Arizona Blood Services.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church will host a Christmas arts and crafts show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16. Crafters are needed. Proceeds from table fee will go to the Youth Ministry for Mission trips. Public welcome to attend. Call Cheryl at 928-830-9648.

Come to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, and see our beautiful handmade quilt, a drawing item. All funds received will be distributed to our mission recipients who are non-profits located in the tri-city area. The winning ticket will be drawn on Nov. 24.