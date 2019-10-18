OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 18
Weather  60.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Barkley cleared to return Sunday against Cardinals
NFL

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley smiles as he sits on the bench during the second Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Barkley was injured in the first half. On Friday, Oct. 18, it was announced the Barkley was clear to play against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. (Jason Behnken/AP, file)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley smiles as he sits on the bench during the second Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Barkley was injured in the first half. On Friday, Oct. 18, it was announced the Barkley was clear to play against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. (Jason Behnken/AP, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 18, 2019 7:03 p.m.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley has been cleared to return to the New York Giants' lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Barkley practiced Friday and was not listed on coach Pat Shurmur's final injury report.

Last year's offensive rookie of the year has not played since spraining his right ankle on Sept. 22 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barkley rushed for 237 yards with a 6.4-yard average and a touchdown in the Giants' first 2½ games. He has since missed three games and the running game has slowed without him.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard and rookie cornerback-kickoff returner Corey Ballentine are going to miss the Arizona game with concussions. It will be the second straight for Shepard, who now has had two concussions this season. Ballentine was injured in the last game.

Running back Wayne Gallman and defensive tackle Olsen Pierre practiced fully Friday. They are in the concussion protocol and must meet with an independent neurological consultant to receive final clearance to play. Gallman was injured against Minnesota on Oct. 6 and Pierre was injured four days later against New England.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Manning's late TD pass leads Giants past 49ers 27-23
Patriots force 4 turnovers, beat Giants 35-14 to reach 6-0
Rookie QBs Murray, Jones main focus in Cardinals-Giants game
Cardinals QB Palmer returns to practice after concussion
Wentz throws 3 TD passes, Eagles look Super vs. Giants

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries