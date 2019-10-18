OFFERS
After months, Sheridan Fire-related area closure lifted

An aerial photo showing part of the Sheridan Fire burn area on Sept. 22. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 18, 2019 9:39 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Effective Oct. 18 at 6:00 a.m., the Prescott National Forest lifted the fire-related area closure for the Sheridan Fire in Camp Wood, 20 miles northwest of Prescott.

The fire began on August 5, 2019 and burned more than 21,000 acres.

The public is advised to be aware of potential safety hazards in the area and exercise increased vigilance regarding personal safety. Visitors to the area are advised to be aware of their surroundings, check current and forecasted weather conditions, let someone know where you will be camping, and keep a charged cell phone with you.

Potential risks in any area recently burned by wildfire include:

• Burned out stump holes that could cause injury if stepped in;

• Unstable terrain with potential for rolling debris (boulders, logs, rocks, etc.);

• Unsound burned trees (snags) that could fall or drop large limbs;

• Storms resulting in flash flooding that could wash out roads, initiate debris flows, and entrap people at flooded stream courses;

• Eroded and very rough roads that could result in unsafe driving conditions.

The public can obtain additional information via the following:

• Prescott NF Forest Website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/

• Twitter: @PrescottNF

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/

• Fire Information: (928) 925-1111

• Local Ranger Station: Chino Valley RD (928) 777-2200

— Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

