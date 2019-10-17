Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?

In coordination with the Presidential Proclamation, Governor Doug Ducey ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately today, October 17, 2019 through sunset tomorrow, October 18, 2019 to honor the life of U.S Representative Elijah E. Cummings.

Cummings was a formidable orator who advocated for the poor in his district, which encompasses a large portion of Baltimore and more well-to-do suburbs. As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings led investigations of the president's government dealings, including probes in 2019 relating to Trump's family members serving in the White House.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Administration and the Associated Press.