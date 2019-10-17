Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
In coordination with the Presidential Proclamation, Governor Doug Ducey ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately today, October 17, 2019 through sunset tomorrow, October 18, 2019 to honor the life of U.S Representative Elijah E. Cummings.
Cummings was a formidable orator who advocated for the poor in his district, which encompasses a large portion of Baltimore and more well-to-do suburbs. As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings led investigations of the president's government dealings, including probes in 2019 relating to Trump's family members serving in the White House.
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Administration and the Associated Press.
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- A new look for a Prescott landmark? Changes eyed for Bashford-Burmister building
- Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: