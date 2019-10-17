OFFERS
Scream Factor, undead after two years, begins Oct. 18-19

M&M Productions' Haunted House is back! Hours of operation vary on different days. Visit www.screamfactoraz.com for details. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

M&M Productions' Haunted House is back! Hours of operation vary on different days. Visit www.screamfactoraz.com for details. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 17, 2019 6:26 p.m.

It is alive!

Prescott’s own Doctors Frankenstein, Matt Brassard and Marco Espitia of M&M Entertainment & Productions have brought Scream Factor back from the dead. Now a mansion that continues the legend of the Braspitia family, their monster is the largest it’s ever been.

The last time the duo put on the haunted house attraction was in 2016, Brassard said. They weren’t able to do it for two years because they weren’t sure if the space was going to be available, Espitia said.

“This year we were able to bring Enchanted Christmas back up to the mall and we had a small opportunity, a small window, to do Scream,” he said. “So we’ve been working double and triple time to get it open. Because we missed a few years, we’ve made it the largest Scream that we’ve ever had before. It’s bigger and better for the return.”

photo

M&M Productions' Haunted House is back at Prescott Gateway Mall this Halloween. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

The two of them went to a Halloween trade show in St. Louis and there they learned a lot in how to improve the attraction and keep up with the big ones down in The Valley, Espitia said. They knew that when they brought it back, they wanted to make it not only bigger in size but in technology, and make it the best it’s ever been, he said. One new aspect to this year is an air compressor system that adds a lot of movement and noise to each room, Espitia said.

With all the improvements they’ve made and how big it is this year, he said that for people who have thought about coming but haven’t yet, this is the year to do it. Admission is $15 at the door.

Those daring and brave enough to venture into the terrifying abyss can do so at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 24-27, and Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1. They figured they’d keep it open through the first day of November for Day of the Dead, Espitia said. They hope they can get people to support it and come out that night and give them a reason to dress up two nights in a row, he said.

photo

Owners Marco Espitia and Matt Brassard present M&M Productions' Haunted House this Halloween. (Les Stukenberg/Courier file)

Not having Scream Factor for the last two years didn’t feel right because, counting all the way back for all of the haunted house locations they’ve had, this marks their 10th year putting it on, Brassard said. They know how excited people are for its rise from the grave, he said.

“We realized how much people missed it in the past couple of years,” Brassard said. “We knew we missed it.”

Scream Factor is located at Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd Suite 302. Though there is no age limit, it is not recommended for children 12 and younger. Anyone with medical conditions that may be affected by fog machines or strobe lights, who may be pregnant or have a heart condition should not enter the mansion.

For more information or to read the legend of the Braspitia family, visit www.screamfactoraz.com.

You have been warned...

