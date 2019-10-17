OFFERS
Thu, Oct. 17
Participate and laugh at a night of Improvitonians, Oct. 19

The Improvitonians: PCA's improvisation troupe, performs once a month at the Prescott Center for the Arts from 8:30 to 10 p.m. The next performance will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19. (Prescott Center for the Arts)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 17, 2019 11:41 a.m.

The Improvitonians: PCA's improvisation troupe, are led by Robert White and perform once a month at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina, Stage-Too from 8:30 to 10 p.m. The next performance will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Nothing is scripted, so no one knows what will happen. Lots of audience participation, so bring your funniest A-game and kooky ideas.

Adult content, no one under the age of 17 without a parent or guardian. Admission is $5 (cash only) at the door.

For more information, visit pca-az.net/performing-arts

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Center for the Arts

