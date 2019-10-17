Participate and laugh at a night of Improvitonians, Oct. 19

The Improvitonians: PCA's improvisation troupe, are led by Robert White and perform once a month at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina, Stage-Too from 8:30 to 10 p.m. The next performance will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Nothing is scripted, so no one knows what will happen. Lots of audience participation, so bring your funniest A-game and kooky ideas.

Adult content, no one under the age of 17 without a parent or guardian. Admission is $5 (cash only) at the door.

For more information, visit pca-az.net/performing-arts

