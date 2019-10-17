OFFERS
Obituary: Pete Kriger a.k.a. Peter Clark Wilson III

Pete Kriger a.k.a. Peter Clark Wilson III

Pete Kriger a.k.a. Peter Clark Wilson III

Originally Published: October 17, 2019 8:42 p.m.

Pete passed away on October 4, 2019 after a long-term illness.

He was born and raised in California. His father died when he was two yrs. old so he spent most of his youth and teenage years in an orphanage in Santa Cruz, Calif.

He spent three years in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps.

He worked his way through college gaining a Bachelor of Arts and then attended numerous graduate programs in health care administration.

He was the CEO of the Klamath-Trinity Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, Calif.

He gave numerous hours and devoted his time to various health organizations many of which he served in a leadership role; some of which were the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Hospital Council of Northern Calif., Catholic Hospital Association, Board of Directors of Blue Cross of California and he served locally on the Board of Directors of Yavapai Regional Medical Center, Antelope Garden Club and Assistant Treasurer of St. Luke Episcopal Church and was a Vice President of Administration for S.C.O.R.E. for Northern Arizona.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara and five children, Joanne, Peter Jr. (fiancée Alycia), Marilyn, Rosemary (Jon), and Nicole (Jessie).

They have twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Prescott, Ariz., on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Donations to the charity of your choice in Pete’s honor should be made in lieu of flowers.

Information provided by survivors.

