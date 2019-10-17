Now Showing: Oct. 18-24, 2019

Movies playing at Harkins Theatres, 7202 Pav Way, Prescott Valley (Highway 69 between Glassford Hill and Lake Valley roads), as of press time. 928-775-7444; www.harkins.com.

(NEW) MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL - A formidable queen causes a rift between Maleficent and Princess Aurora. Together, they must face new allies and enemies in a bid to protect the magical lands which they share. Stars Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Michelle Pfeiffer. PG – fantasy, action.

(NEW) ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP - Zombie slayers Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock square off against the newly evolved undead. Stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, Emma Stone, Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson. R – action.

Also showing:

GEMINI MAN — Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who's trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. Stars Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong. PG-13 – drama, thriller.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY — Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family — Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma — encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. Stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Allison Janney. PG – fantasy, horror.

JOKER — Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur wears two masks — the one he paints for his day job as a clown and the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel like he's part of the world around him. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. Stars Joaquin Phoenix. R — drama, thriller.

JUDY — Thirty years after starring in "The Wizard of Oz," beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Stars Renée Zellweger, Finn Wittrock, Jessie Buckley, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon. PG-13 — drama, romance.

ABOMINABLE — After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain. Stars Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson, Tsai Chin, Michelle Wong. PG — fantasy, adventure.

LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE — Ronstadt is our guide through her early years of singing Mexican canciones with her family; her folk days with the Stone Poneys; and her reign as the "rock queen" of the '70s and early '80s. She was a pioneer for women in the male-dominated music industry; an early advocate for human rights, and had a high-profile romance with California governor Jerry Brown. Ultimately, her incredible voice was lost to Parkinson's disease, but her music and influence remain as timeless as ever. With moving performance footage and appearances by collaborators including Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne, Linda Rondstadt: The Sound of My Voice celebrates an artist whose desire to share the music she loved made generations of fans fall in love with her — and the sound of her voice. PG-13 — Documentary.

DOWNTON ABBEY — The continuing saga of the Crawley family and the servants who work for them in the English countryside in the early 20th century. Stars Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton. PG, drama.

RAMBO: LAST BLOOD — When a friend's daughter is kidnapped, Rambo crosses the U.S.-Mexico border to bring her home but finds himself up against one of Mexico's most ruthless cartels. Stars Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim, Joaquin Cosio, Oscar Jaenada. R — thriller, action.

AD ASTRA — A man journeys across a lawless solar system to find his missing father — a renegade scientist who poses a threat to humanity. Stars Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland. PG-13 — drama, fantasy.

HUSTLERS — Inspired by a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler that went viral, former strip club employees band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B. R — drama, thriller.

IT: CHAPTER TWO — In the sleepy town of Derry, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to torment the grown-up members of the Losers' Club, who have long since drifted apart from one another. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Bill Skarsgård. R — thriller, mystery.

THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON — After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. Stars Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, John Hawkes, Zack Gottsagen, Jon Bernthal, Thomas Haden Church. PG-13 — drama, adventure.

DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD — Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure yet — high school. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. Stars Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, Danny Trejo. PG — action, adventure.