Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 17
Native American law expert to speak at St. Luke’s
Part of church’s Native American Ministry

Rebecca Tsosie will be at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Saturday, Oct. 19 for a presentation on Native American law as part of the church’s Native American Ministry. (Monte Anderson/Courtesy)

Rebecca Tsosie will be at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Saturday, Oct. 19 for a presentation on Native American law as part of the church’s Native American Ministry. (Monte Anderson/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 17, 2019 8:20 p.m.

Rebecca Tsosie, Yaqui descendant and regent’s professor of law at Arizona State University, is going to be at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Saturday, Oct. 19, for a presentation titled “Intergenerational Necessity: Sacred Sights, Federal Indian Law and the Future.”

The presentation is a part of the church’s Native American Ministry which seeks to build bridges of understanding through learning, caring, respecting and interacting with Native American people, said Monte Anderson, a member of the Native American Ministry Committee.

“She is a fascinating person,” Anderson said. “She is internationally known. When I met with her for an hour one day, I found that she doesn’t like to talk much about herself. Her world is the law and she is an expert in Native American law.”

The “intergenerational” aspect of the talk is because Tsosie focuses on the past, present and future, hooking generations together, he said.

Tsosie will be speaking in the church’s parish hall from 10:30 a.m. to noon. She has written on tribal sovereignty, environmental policy and cultural rights as well as co-authoring a case book on federal Native American law called “American Indian Law: Native Nations and the Federal System.”

She is a person who can answer such questions as what problems are going on legally in the Native American world and what direction should be taken, Anderson said.

It’s important to have Native Americans who know the law, he said, noting that when there was no one who did, the Native American people did not fare well. Things like broken treaties happened all the time, Anderson said. Additionally, before contact with Europeans, there were 18 million people living north of the Rio Grande River, he said. A century after contact with Europeans, 90% to 95% of the indigenous people were dead, and later clashes with the United States government left fewer than 238,000 indigenous people by the close of the Indian Wars in the late 19th century, Anderson said.

“There are now approximately 5 million Native Americans in the United States,” he said. “Arizona is home to 22 tribes. Rebecca Tsosie speaks for these people.”

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 2000 Shepherds Lane. For more information about the presentation, call the church at 928-778-4499.

