Local Sports in Brief: YMCA to hold swimming, lifeguarding classes for PHS students

The YMCA is teaching an accredited class for Prescott High School students. The Water Fitness and Lifeguarding Class focuses on swim skills and endurance during the first semester and lifeguarding skills during the second semester. Students can even earn an American Red Cross Lifeguarding certificate at the end of the year. Former aquatics director Kelly Winkels was the one to put this idea in motion while current aquatics director Lacey Stone actually brought it into fruition.

“I feel the class is a healthy way to start the day and it helps students focus on schoolwork the rest of the day. They also receive valuable job and life skills in class which helps them make positive and healthy choices,” Stone said in a press release.

Outside of this class, the YMCA also offers year-round swim lessons for adults and children six months and older. For more information about the Water Fitness & Lifeguarding Class or any other programs, visit prescottymca.org or contact Stone at 928-445-7221 ext. 239 or lacey.stone@prescottymca.org.

AIA’s Student Leadership Advisory Committee launching school spirit contest

In a letter to the statewide media, AIA sports information coordinator Seth Polansky announced that the AIA’s Student Leadership Advisory Committee (SLAC) is launching a contest this year for Arizona high school students to show off their school spirit. Student leaders at every member school are encouraged to put together a video package highlighting their spirit, athletic teams and overall excitement for supporting school-wide activities. One winner will be selected each from the 1A-3A and 4A-6A conferences. Video packages will need to be submitted from Feb. 1 to Feb. 14. No videos will be accepted after 4 p.m. on Feb. 14. Full details on how schools can enter the contest can be found at: aiaonline.org/files/16824/slac-launching-school-spirit-competition.pdf