Letter: Thanks to bowl event participants
Editor:
The Empty Bowls Event committee formed from the local Unitarian Universalist groups (GPUUC and PUUF) want to thank all those throughout the community who have made this such a successful event for the last 22 years. As previously reported, it was a record year for raising money to help local food banks. Thank you specifically for the fantastic variety of soups from El Gato Azul, Farm Provisions, Goods from the Garden Catering, Hassayampa Inn, Marino’s Mob Burger, Meals on Wheels, Murphy’s, Peavine Coffee House, Premier Catering & Events, Prescott Brewing Company, Raven Café and This Dude’s Food.
Water was provided by Credit Union West and the bread was provided by Panera Bread and Wildflower Bread Company.
The Yavapai College ceramic department and local studio artists made ceramic bowls, and wooden bowls were donated by the Prescott Area Wood Turners.
Thank you to the Scout Troops and Pack 579, and 7006.
And thank you to anyone who was there, was tapping their foot, singing or swaying to the great music provided by Greg and the Gringos.
If anyone needs contact information for the artists, please contact either of the Unitarian Congregations, and when you visit any of the restaurants who helped this year, give them a high-five for helping us help so many who are in need.
We are excited to let you know how we are distributing the funds this year: Yavapai County Food Bank $3,000, Prescott Community Cupboard $3,000, Prescott Valley Food Bank $2,000, St Vincent DePaul Food, Pantry in PV $3,000, Paulden Food Bank $2,250, Chino Valley Food Bank $2,250 and Hungry Kids Project $2,000
With deep gratitude.
The UUs of Prescott
Dr. Sandra Rogers
Prescott
