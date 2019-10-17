Letter: Prescott events
Editor:
On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the Courier’s “7 in 7,” noted a number of events that were scheduled to take place in the Prescott area the following weekend.
The article noted that on Sept. 20, the co-founder of the national Indivisible movement would speak at the Neighborhood Summit for Equity sponsored by Prescott Indivisible.
Also included were details of the Racial Equity Workshops that took place on Sept. 22.
We had approximately 500 in attendance on Friday evening and the workshops had waiting lists.
Many of our attendees read of the events in the Courier and were intrigued by the slogan for the weekend: “Curiosity begets understanding.” Many more were pleased and surprised that Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli opened the evening.
Prescott Indivisible partners with community organizations in reaching out across the cultural, religious and social justice spectrum and we appreciate the Courier’s attention to bring our events to the notice of the public.
Thank you again.
Maria Lynam
Prescott
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: