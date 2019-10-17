Letter: Prescott events

Editor:

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the Courier’s “7 in 7,” noted a number of events that were scheduled to take place in the Prescott area the following weekend.

The article noted that on Sept. 20, the co-founder of the national Indivisible movement would speak at the Neighborhood Summit for Equity sponsored by Prescott Indivisible.

Also included were details of the Racial Equity Workshops that took place on Sept. 22.

We had approximately 500 in attendance on Friday evening and the workshops had waiting lists.

Many of our attendees read of the events in the Courier and were intrigued by the slogan for the weekend: “Curiosity begets understanding.” Many more were pleased and surprised that Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli opened the evening.

Prescott Indivisible partners with community organizations in reaching out across the cultural, religious and social justice spectrum and we appreciate the Courier’s attention to bring our events to the notice of the public.

Thank you again.

Maria Lynam

Prescott