OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 18
Weather  58.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Gameday Glance: Mohave at #16 Prescott – Week 9
Prep Football

Prescott football exits their tunnel and storm the field before a game against Bradshaw Mountain on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, File)

Prescott football exits their tunnel and storm the field before a game against Bradshaw Mountain on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, File)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: October 17, 2019 11:13 p.m.

Gameday Glance: Mohave at #16 Prescott – Week 9

Who: Mohave Thunderbirds at #16 Prescott Badgers

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m.

Where: Bill Shepard Field, Prescott, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Aaron Valdez on Twitter at @valaaron_94 for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Prescott – Cody Collett (38-20, 6th season); Mohave – Rudy Olvera (14-32, 5th season)

Records: Prescott (4-3, 2-1 Grand Canyon); Mohave (3-4, 2-1 Grand Canyon)

Last Week: Prescott – Trailing 19-14, quarterback Dellin Boyd found tight end Aaron Greene on a miraculous 20-yard touchdown throw where Greene bulldozed his way through three Bears defenders for a score, giving Prescott a 22-19 win over their cross-town rival; Mohave – The Thunderbirds allowed 28 unanswered points in the first quarter against a Coconino club that was highly motivated after a big win over Prescott the week prior. Mohave allowed 21 points in the second quarter and eventually lost 62-13, just one week after upsetting Mingus 29-28. The loss to Coconino halted a three-game win streak.

Last Meeting: Prescott 44, Mohave 27 (Oct. 12, 2018, in Bullhead City, Arizona)

The Setting: Prescott needs to take care of business against the Thunderbirds tonight if they’re going to stay in the mix for the Grand Canyon region title. Coconino holds its own fate, however. If the Panthers beat Lee Williams tonight, they’ll be region champs with five wins. Even if Prescott or Mohave win out, Coconino holds the tiebreaker with wins over both clubs.

Players to Watch: Prescott – Sr. QB/FS Dellin Boyd, Sr. RB Sylas Espitia; Sr. WR/DB Jacob Police; Sr. TE/DE Aaron Greene; Jr. WR Brayden Nelson; Sr. DT/ Nathan Goligoski; Mohave – Jr. RB Ryan Porter; Jr. RB Marc Hightower; Sr. WR Chris Flores; Sr. CB Austin Foster;

Weather: 57 degrees at kickoff, clear, 24% humidity, 4 mph WSW, sunset at 5:53 p.m.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries