Gameday Glance: Mohave at #16 Prescott – Week 9

Who: Mohave Thunderbirds at #16 Prescott Badgers

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m.

Where: Bill Shepard Field, Prescott, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Aaron Valdez on Twitter at @valaaron_94 for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Prescott – Cody Collett (38-20, 6th season); Mohave – Rudy Olvera (14-32, 5th season)

Records: Prescott (4-3, 2-1 Grand Canyon); Mohave (3-4, 2-1 Grand Canyon)

Last Week: Prescott – Trailing 19-14, quarterback Dellin Boyd found tight end Aaron Greene on a miraculous 20-yard touchdown throw where Greene bulldozed his way through three Bears defenders for a score, giving Prescott a 22-19 win over their cross-town rival; Mohave – The Thunderbirds allowed 28 unanswered points in the first quarter against a Coconino club that was highly motivated after a big win over Prescott the week prior. Mohave allowed 21 points in the second quarter and eventually lost 62-13, just one week after upsetting Mingus 29-28. The loss to Coconino halted a three-game win streak.

Last Meeting: Prescott 44, Mohave 27 (Oct. 12, 2018, in Bullhead City, Arizona)

The Setting: Prescott needs to take care of business against the Thunderbirds tonight if they’re going to stay in the mix for the Grand Canyon region title. Coconino holds its own fate, however. If the Panthers beat Lee Williams tonight, they’ll be region champs with five wins. Even if Prescott or Mohave win out, Coconino holds the tiebreaker with wins over both clubs.

Players to Watch: Prescott – Sr. QB/FS Dellin Boyd, Sr. RB Sylas Espitia; Sr. WR/DB Jacob Police; Sr. TE/DE Aaron Greene; Jr. WR Brayden Nelson; Sr. DT/ Nathan Goligoski; Mohave – Jr. RB Ryan Porter; Jr. RB Marc Hightower; Sr. WR Chris Flores; Sr. CB Austin Foster;

Weather: 57 degrees at kickoff, clear, 24% humidity, 4 mph WSW, sunset at 5:53 p.m.