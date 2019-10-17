OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 18
58.0
Gameday Glance: Mingus at Bradshaw Mountain — Week 9
Prep Football

Bradshaw Mountain head coach Chuck Moller looks on during the Bears' 22-19 loss to Prescott on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, File)

Bradshaw Mountain head coach Chuck Moller looks on during the Bears' 22-19 loss to Prescott on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, File)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: October 17, 2019 11:06 p.m.

Gameday Glance: Mingus at Bradshaw Mountain — Week 9

Who: Mingus Marauders at Bradshaw Mountain Bears

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m.

Where: Bob Pavlich Field, Prescott Valley, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Bradshaw Mountain — Chuck Moller (15-14, 3rd season); Mingus — Robert Ortiz* (9-10, 2nd Season). Ortiz was recently suspended for the rest of the season after he was ejected from the Marauders’ Oct. 4 game against Mohave for receiving a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Receivers/defensive backs coach Erick Quesada will be his replacement.

Records: Mingus (0-7, 0-3 Grand Canyon); Bradshaw Mountain (3-5, 1-3 Grand Canyon)

Last Week: Mingus — The Marauders had their bye last week but their last game against Mohave on Oct. 4 was a painful one. Not only was it the game where Ortiz was ejected, but Mohave came from behind to edge the Marauders 29-28; Bradshaw Mountain — The Bears battled Prescott in their cross-town rivalry game and certainly lived up to expectations. The faltering Bears put up a gritty effort agasint the Badgers, who are well in contention for the state playoffs. They actually led 19-14 at the end of the third quarter but the Badgers squeezed in a last-minute TD to win the game 22-19.

Last Meeting: 4A State Playoffs First Round — Mingus 21, Bradshaw Mountain 17 (Nov. 2, 2018, in Prescott Valley)

The Setting: Mingus eliminated Bradshaw Mountain in the first round of last year’s state playoff. However, both teams are having down years, most notably Mingus. The Marauders are winless this season and their head coach just got suspended while Bradshaw Mountain just can’t seem to catch a break lately. The Bears are 31st in the 4A Power Points rankings and will look to snap a three-game losing skid.

Players to Watch: Mingus – Soph. QB Zachary Harrison, Sr. WR/DB Trevor Hoke, Sr. Peter Calandra, Jr. RB Andrew Meyer; Bradshaw Mountain – Jr. QB Josh Grant; Sr. RB Titus King; Sr. WR Alex Cabral; Sr. LB Noah Shaver; Sr. LB Daniel Gobiel; Jr. DL Mason Stultz;

Weather: 59 degrees at kickoff, clear, 25% humidity, 4 mph SW, sunset at 5:53 p.m.

