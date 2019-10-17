OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 17
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Feature Home: 2100 W. Bonner Road $919,000
Sensational Forest Home Near the Heart of Prescott

Originally Published: October 17, 2019 8:19 p.m.

photo

You’ll find home tucked away in a forest of quiet trees and fresh pine air on a beautiful 2-acre parcel less than four minutes from downtown Prescott. Th is totally remodeled 3BR/3BA, 3,140SF custom cedar features not only plenty of space but a comfortable elegance in all its upgraded amenities. An open floorplan with large living room with fireplace and bar, dining room and beautiful kitchen greet you on entry. The incredible kitchen features custom cabinetry, gorgeous granite countertops, new induction cooktop, wall ovens, beverage refrigerator and even a 2-sided fireplace, all sure to steal the heart of anyone who loves to cook!

photo

A huge master suite includes large master bath with double vanity, separate shower and tub and walk-in closet as well as its own balcony access. Th e lower level walkout space includes a large great/family room with fantastic floor-to-ceiling fireplace, wet bar, 2 more bedrooms, and full bath. Wait - there’s more! Bonus rooms perfect for sewing/quilting/crafts, another for den/office and a half bath. For those who enjoy outdoor living, you’re going to love this – a fabulous balcony/deck on the main level and an awesome lower level patio area, both perfect for relaxing or entertaining with family and friends. Tons of storage, a 3+ car garage and RV space with hookups, PLUS there’s even a seasonal creek running through the property!

You really must see this splendid home to appreciate

MLS 1024413

Annie Miller, REALTOR®

928.308.2211

Annie@AnnieMillerAZ.com

Mary Jo Amos, REALTOR®, CCSS

928.899.6133

MaryJo@MaryJoAmos.com

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries