Feature Home: 2100 W. Bonner Road $919,000

You’ll find home tucked away in a forest of quiet trees and fresh pine air on a beautiful 2-acre parcel less than four minutes from downtown Prescott. Th is totally remodeled 3BR/3BA, 3,140SF custom cedar features not only plenty of space but a comfortable elegance in all its upgraded amenities. An open floorplan with large living room with fireplace and bar, dining room and beautiful kitchen greet you on entry. The incredible kitchen features custom cabinetry, gorgeous granite countertops, new induction cooktop, wall ovens, beverage refrigerator and even a 2-sided fireplace, all sure to steal the heart of anyone who loves to cook!

A huge master suite includes large master bath with double vanity, separate shower and tub and walk-in closet as well as its own balcony access. Th e lower level walkout space includes a large great/family room with fantastic floor-to-ceiling fireplace, wet bar, 2 more bedrooms, and full bath. Wait - there’s more! Bonus rooms perfect for sewing/quilting/crafts, another for den/office and a half bath. For those who enjoy outdoor living, you’re going to love this – a fabulous balcony/deck on the main level and an awesome lower level patio area, both perfect for relaxing or entertaining with family and friends. Tons of storage, a 3+ car garage and RV space with hookups, PLUS there’s even a seasonal creek running through the property!

You really must see this splendid home to appreciate

MLS 1024413

Annie Miller, REALTOR®

928.308.2211

Annie@AnnieMillerAZ.com

Mary Jo Amos, REALTOR®, CCSS

928.899.6133

MaryJo@MaryJoAmos.com