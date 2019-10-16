Thousands of gallons of raw sewage dumped in manholes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two men have been charged with illegally dumping raw sewage down Florida manholes, spilling some down sidewalks.
West Palm Beach police say Thomas Fucarile owns Advantage Rooter and Lavoris Grisby is his driver. They were charged Friday on three counts of illegal dumping of human waste.
A witness recorded three incidents on his cellphone. One of the alleged incidents shows a worker pump out community septic tanks at a condo and repeatedly empty it into a city manhole.
According to a police report, the truck held 3,500 gallons of sewage, weighing about 15 tons. A witness said some of the raw sewage spilled everywhere.
The Palm Beach Post reports the city’s water supply was not harmed.
The company said it used city manholes because a lift station was clogged.
Fucarile’s lawyer says he will fight the charges.
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- A new look for a Prescott landmark? Changes eyed for Bashford-Burmister building
- Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: