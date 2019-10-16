OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 16
Weather  53.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

In view: A safer, more attractive Granite Creek
Enhancing downtown Prescott’s creek corridor is the aim of an ongoing master plan

Better lighting and signage are among the enhancements that are being eyed in the master-planning process for the Granite Creek corridor in downtown Prescott. An artist’s rendering shows the stretch of Greenway Trail near Gurley Street with some of those enhancements included. (City of Prescott/Courtesy artist’s rendering).

Better lighting and signage are among the enhancements that are being eyed in the master-planning process for the Granite Creek corridor in downtown Prescott. An artist’s rendering shows the stretch of Greenway Trail near Gurley Street with some of those enhancements included. (City of Prescott/Courtesy artist’s rendering).

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: October 16, 2019 8:50 p.m.

photo

Andrew Baird of Kimley-Horn Planning and Design Engineering Consultants, left, talks with Nate Vaughan about recommendations in the draft Granite Creek corridor master plan Tuesday, Oct. 15. Vaughan was among the 60 or so people who turned out at the Prescott Public Library Tuesday to get a look at suggestions included in the draft plan. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Soft lighting cast down from the trees overhead, way-finding signs and new access points to the Greenways Trails could all be among the improvements in store for Prescott’s Granite Creek corridor.

About 60 people turned out Tuesday, Oct. 15, for a look at the draft master plan that has been compiled for enhancing the creekside corridor throughout downtown Prescott.

Although planners stress that the master plan is still a work in progress, a few priorities have emerged for making the walkway along Granite Creek more user-friendly.

The master-planning process has been underway since this past spring, and a number of public meetings were held throughout the summer.

Common themes at those meetings: The corridor needs to be safer; it needs to be more brightly lit; and it needs more access points for getting onto and off of the trail.

“Number one — we’ve been looking at security, safety and lighting,” said Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager.

DRAFT RECOMMENDATIONS

Tuesday’s open-house meeting was intended to get the public’s views on several enhancements that would be intended to achieve those goals.

For instance, one table at the meeting featured a survey about different types of lighting. It included photos of two choices — standard streetlights and a “moonlighting” option.

Goodman explained that moonlighting would consist of lights installed in the trees that line the corridor. “It would be a softer light,” he said of the moonlighting option. He added that environmental experts have determined that the lights could be installed without hurting the trees.

The other option would be standard lampposts, which Goodman said could be somewhat complicated by the flooding that occurs occasionally in the corridor. But he noted that the flooding issue could be accommodated by installing the posts above the retaining walls.

The master plan also suggests establishing more places to access the trail.

Currently, more than 160,000 people annually use the Greenways Trail between Gurley Street and the Granite Creek Park, making that stretch one of the city’s most-visited trails (the Watson Lake-area trails get about 201,000 visits per year), said Trails and Natural Parklands Coordinator Chris Hosking.

Still, public feedback has indicated that users of the downtown Greenways Trails sometimes feel vulnerable because there are limited places to exit the trail.

Goodman said the master plan is looking into new mid-block access points, as well as a new access on the south side of Goodwin Street.

PUBLIC FEEDBACK

Several of the open-house attendees voiced support for the general direction of the master plan.

“We walk there all the time,” resident Geri Moore said of the Greenway Trails that run through the Granite Creek corridor. “I’m excited to see it cleaned up and lighted.”

Resident Nate Vaughan expressed similar views. “It’s a great thing; it’ll be good,” he said of the plan for enhancement.

Still, resident Joyce Van Walsum had some questions about who would benefit from the proposed enhancements.

“This is really a retail project,” she said, maintaining that businesses — especially the Hilton Garden Inn that is under construction near Granite Creek Park – would be the main beneficiaries of the improvements.

Van Walsum suggested that the plan should work more toward achieving better connectivity with other trails in the area, and should address the issue with homeless people who regularly gather along the corridor.

Kristy Everson, chairwoman of the city’s Granite Creek Corridor Revitalization Committee, acknowledged that the master-planning project is focused primarily on the downtown business area. But, she said, “That is mostly because this is phase one.”

She expects future phases of planning to move onto the portion of the corridor that runs through the Prescott College area in the Miller Valley Road area.

“I think that feeling is going to change,” Everson said of the perception that the enhancements would benefit only businesses. “But you have to start somewhere.”

NEXT STEPS

The master plan is being funded by a $79,401 grant from the Arizona Water Protection Fund, and Prescott Recreation Services Joe Baynes said the city plans to apply for more grants to pay for recommended improvements.

Goodman said the master plan should be completed within the next month or two, and it could be ready to go to the Prescott City Council for consideration by Dec. 10.

At the point of council approval of the master plan, the city likely would begin applying for grants, Baynes said.

Although estimated costs are not yet available, Baynes said a range of the possible costs is expected to be a part of the final master plan.

The draft master plan is available online by going to the city’s website (http://www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/leadership/programs-2/granite-creek-corridor-master-plan/, and clicking on “draft Granite Creek master plan.”

Goodman said further comments about the draft can be sent to his email at: tyler.goodman@prescott-az.gov.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Safer and more attractive Granite Creek corridor goal of new effort
Meetings about Granite Creek Master Plan set for next week
Prescott seeks input on Granite Creek revitalization
Public to weigh in on revitalization plan for Granite Creek
Revitalization effort aims to make Granite Creek corridor more inviting

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries