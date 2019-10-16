In view: A safer, more attractive Granite Creek

Soft lighting cast down from the trees overhead, way-finding signs and new access points to the Greenways Trails could all be among the improvements in store for Prescott’s Granite Creek corridor.

About 60 people turned out Tuesday, Oct. 15, for a look at the draft master plan that has been compiled for enhancing the creekside corridor throughout downtown Prescott.

Although planners stress that the master plan is still a work in progress, a few priorities have emerged for making the walkway along Granite Creek more user-friendly.

The master-planning process has been underway since this past spring, and a number of public meetings were held throughout the summer.

Common themes at those meetings: The corridor needs to be safer; it needs to be more brightly lit; and it needs more access points for getting onto and off of the trail.

“Number one — we’ve been looking at security, safety and lighting,” said Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager.

DRAFT RECOMMENDATIONS

Tuesday’s open-house meeting was intended to get the public’s views on several enhancements that would be intended to achieve those goals.

For instance, one table at the meeting featured a survey about different types of lighting. It included photos of two choices — standard streetlights and a “moonlighting” option.

Goodman explained that moonlighting would consist of lights installed in the trees that line the corridor. “It would be a softer light,” he said of the moonlighting option. He added that environmental experts have determined that the lights could be installed without hurting the trees.

The other option would be standard lampposts, which Goodman said could be somewhat complicated by the flooding that occurs occasionally in the corridor. But he noted that the flooding issue could be accommodated by installing the posts above the retaining walls.

The master plan also suggests establishing more places to access the trail.

Currently, more than 160,000 people annually use the Greenways Trail between Gurley Street and the Granite Creek Park, making that stretch one of the city’s most-visited trails (the Watson Lake-area trails get about 201,000 visits per year), said Trails and Natural Parklands Coordinator Chris Hosking.

Still, public feedback has indicated that users of the downtown Greenways Trails sometimes feel vulnerable because there are limited places to exit the trail.

Goodman said the master plan is looking into new mid-block access points, as well as a new access on the south side of Goodwin Street.

PUBLIC FEEDBACK

Several of the open-house attendees voiced support for the general direction of the master plan.

“We walk there all the time,” resident Geri Moore said of the Greenway Trails that run through the Granite Creek corridor. “I’m excited to see it cleaned up and lighted.”

Resident Nate Vaughan expressed similar views. “It’s a great thing; it’ll be good,” he said of the plan for enhancement.

Still, resident Joyce Van Walsum had some questions about who would benefit from the proposed enhancements.

“This is really a retail project,” she said, maintaining that businesses — especially the Hilton Garden Inn that is under construction near Granite Creek Park – would be the main beneficiaries of the improvements.

Van Walsum suggested that the plan should work more toward achieving better connectivity with other trails in the area, and should address the issue with homeless people who regularly gather along the corridor.

Kristy Everson, chairwoman of the city’s Granite Creek Corridor Revitalization Committee, acknowledged that the master-planning project is focused primarily on the downtown business area. But, she said, “That is mostly because this is phase one.”

She expects future phases of planning to move onto the portion of the corridor that runs through the Prescott College area in the Miller Valley Road area.

“I think that feeling is going to change,” Everson said of the perception that the enhancements would benefit only businesses. “But you have to start somewhere.”

NEXT STEPS

The master plan is being funded by a $79,401 grant from the Arizona Water Protection Fund, and Prescott Recreation Services Joe Baynes said the city plans to apply for more grants to pay for recommended improvements.

Goodman said the master plan should be completed within the next month or two, and it could be ready to go to the Prescott City Council for consideration by Dec. 10.

At the point of council approval of the master plan, the city likely would begin applying for grants, Baynes said.

Although estimated costs are not yet available, Baynes said a range of the possible costs is expected to be a part of the final master plan.

The draft master plan is available online by going to the city’s website (http://www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/leadership/programs-2/granite-creek-corridor-master-plan/, and clicking on “draft Granite Creek master plan.”

Goodman said further comments about the draft can be sent to his email at: tyler.goodman@prescott-az.gov.

