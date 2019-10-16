OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 17
Weather  51.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Report: DWI suspect offered deputy $10K bribe to let him go

A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he attempted to bribe a sheriff’s deputy during a suspected drunken driving stop. (Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility)

A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he attempted to bribe a sheriff’s deputy during a suspected drunken driving stop. (Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 16, 2019 11:55 p.m.

SANTA FE, N.M. — A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he attempted to bribe a sheriff’s deputy during a suspected drunken driving stop.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Phillip Quintana was arrested early Saturday following an alleged $10,000 bribe and a promise to the deputy to “make you happier than you can imagine.”

Authorities say the 36-year-old Quintana was pulled over after his black Chevy Camaro was clocked going 72 mph in a 35 mph zone outside Santa Fe.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Segura says Quintana smelled of alcohol and refused an alcohol breath test.

Authorities found $25,275 cash, Oxycodone pills, and 35 grams of cocaine inside Quintana’s car.

Quintana was charged with drunken driving, suspicion of bribery of a public officer and trafficking controlled substances.

It was not known if he had an attorney.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Police: Man drove drunk to pick up woman charged with DWI
Police: Woman drove drunk to pick up man charged with DWI
Deputies help barefoot man who ends up being runaway inmate
Football fan charged with DWI blames team's performance
Deputies: Couple had sex in patrol car after arrest

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries