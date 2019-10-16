Prescott Chamber Players Society performs for Third Friday Chamber Music Series, Oct. 18

The Third Friday Chamber Music Series is held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A & B from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.

Hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month during the Third Friday Chamber Music Series. This month features Prescott Chamber Players Society.

This is a free event for adults. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne at 928-778-6965.

