OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 16
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Phoenix mother accused of using 13-year-old daughter to hide cocaine

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted Rufina Lopez Covarruvia for allegedly using her 13-year-old daughter to try and hide cocaine from officers during a traffic stop. (Arizona attorney general/Courtesy)

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted Rufina Lopez Covarruvia for allegedly using her 13-year-old daughter to try and hide cocaine from officers during a traffic stop. (Arizona attorney general/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 16, 2019 4:06 p.m.

PHOENIX - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted Rufina Lopez Covarruvia for allegedly using her 13-year-old daughter to try and hide cocaine from officers during a traffic stop. Covarruvia is charged with multiple felony charges, including one count of Involving or Using a Minor in a Drug Offense, a Dangerous Crime Against Children.

Covarruvia is accused of instructing her 13-year-old daughter to hide a bag, filled with $130 worth of cocaine, inside of her bra as the car was being pulled over by officers on September 19, 2019. Three children, ages 13, 10, and 2, were inside of the car. During the traffic stop, the bag of cocaine is alleged to have fallen out of the 13-year-old’s bra. Covarruvia is also accused of being involved in a drug trafficking organization and buying bags of cocaine to split into smaller bags for resale.

Covarruvia has been charged with:

• One count of Involving or Using a Minor in a Drug Offense, a Dangerous Crime Against Children, a Class 2 Felony

• One count of Conspiracy, a Class 2 Felony

• One count of Illegal Enterprise, a Class 3 Felony

• One count of Transportation of a Narcotic Drug (Cocaine) For Sale in an Amount over the Statutory Threshold, a Class 2 Felony

• One count of Possession of a Narcotic Drug (Cocaine) For Sale, a Class 2 Felony

• One count of Driving on a Suspended License, a Class 1 Misdemeanor

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this case. All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Information provided by the Arizona attorney general’s office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries