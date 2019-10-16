OFFERS
Pac-12 This Week: All eyes on No. 17 Arizona State at No. 13 Utah
College Football

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scores a touchdown as he eludes Washington State safety Skyler Thomas (25) during the second half of a game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Tempe. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: October 16, 2019 4:18 p.m.

Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 17 Arizona State at No. 13 Utah. A showdown that could go a long way in determining the Pac-12 South. The Sun Devils (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) are coming off an impressive win, outlasting Washington State 38-34 in Tempe. Freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels led the comeback, orchestrating a late drive and capping it with a 17-yard scramble into the end zone. The Utes (5-1, 2-1) bounced back from a loss at Southern California by crushing Washington State and Oregon State by a combined score of 90-20. Utah RB Zack Moss returned from a shoulder injury last week against the Beavers, running for 121 yards and two TDs. This should be a physical, entertaining game.

MATCHUP OF THE WEEK

No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington. This could tighten up the Pac-12 North race. The Ducks (5-1) lead the division at 3-0, with the Huskies and Stanford, which plays UCLA Thursday night, at 2-2. Oregon has been rolling since a season-opening loss to Auburn, racking up five straight wins behind quarterback Justin Hebert and a newly balanced offense. Washington moved into this week's AP Top 25 after pulling away from Arizona for a 51-27 win. The Ducks have won five straight in the series and have held three straight conference opponents to less than 10 points for the first time since 1933.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Oregon has allowed 25 points the past five games, a first in the Pac-12 since USC allowed 13 points in a five-game span in 2008. ... Utah QB Tyler Huntley has gone 131 attempts without an interception and is one of four starting FBS quarterbacks to have not thrown a pick this season. ... Oregon State is second nationally with 12 interceptions. ... Washington's Peyton Henry (11 for 11), Washington State's Blake Mazza (9-9) and USC's Chase McGrath (6-6) are among the nine FBS kickers who meet the minimum requirements who have yet to miss a field goal this season.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk. A queasy stomach did little to slow the Sun Devils senior against Washington State. He caught seven passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns against the Cougars to earn Pac-12 offensive player of the week honors. Aiyuk has 31 catches for 651 yards and five TDs this season.

UPSET WATCH

Arizona at USC. The Trojans are a 9.5-point favorite in Saturday's game, but the Wildcats (4-2, 2-1) could certainly make a game of it with their explosive offense. Arizona's 34-point loss to Washington wasn't nearly as bad as it seemed — the Huskies pulled away late — and USC (3-3, 2-1) has lost two straight after a setback to No. 8 Notre Dame. The Trojans have won six straight in the series and haven't lost to Arizona at home since 2009.

