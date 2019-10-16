Nonprofit in Brief: Circle L Animal Rescue and Sanctuary Ranch to host event

Circle L Animal Rescue and Sanctuary Ranch to host event

Circle L Animal Rescue and Sanctuary Ranch is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7680 Coyote Springs Road, Prescott Valley.

Please join us for an afternoon of fun, education and community support for a wonderful and valuable local community nonprofit organization. “No animal left behind” is our motto.

There will be drawings with great prizes for all ages. Enjoy ranch tours, games, storytelling, face painting and more. It costs $5 for those 13 and older.

For more information, visit www.CircleL.org.

Information provided by Circle L Animal Rescue

Call Barry Messina at 520-808-7993 for more information.

Murder Mystery Dinner set for Oct. 19 at Prescott Resort

The West Yavapai Guidance Clinic Foundation will present The Don’s Speakeasy Murder Mystery Dinner Oct. 19 at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center, 1500 Highway 69 in Prescott.

Come dressed to kill for an evening of fun “whodunit” entertainment. Cocktails and entertainment will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the murder mystery starting at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will include a silent auction, raffle and live auction, to go with food, drink and music. Attire from the 1920s is encouraged, and a prize will be awarded to the best costume.

Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased at WYGCFoundation.org. Call 928-515-6002 for more information.

Address postal inquiries to West Yavapai Guidance Clinic Foundation, 3343 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ, 86314.

Information provided by West Yavapai Guidance Clinic Foundation.