Local Sports in Brief: AIA Student Leadership Advisory Committee launching school spirit contest
Prep Sports
In a letter to the statewide media, AIA sports information coordinator Seth Polansky announced that the AIA’s Student Leadership Advisory Committee (SLAC) is launching a contest this year for Arizona high school students to show off their school spirit. Student leaders at every member school are encouraged to put together a video package highlighting their spirit, athletic teams and overall excitement for supporting school-wide activities. One winner will be selected each from the 1A-3A and 4A-6A conferences. Full details on how schools can enter the contest can be found at: aiaonline.org/files/16824/slac-launching-school-spirit-competition.pdf
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- A new look for a Prescott landmark? Changes eyed for Bashford-Burmister building
- Young child hospitalized after testing positive for methamphetamine
- Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: