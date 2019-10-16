Local Sports in Brief: AIA Student Leadership Advisory Committee launching school spirit contest

In a letter to the statewide media, AIA sports information coordinator Seth Polansky announced that the AIA’s Student Leadership Advisory Committee (SLAC) is launching a contest this year for Arizona high school students to show off their school spirit. Student leaders at every member school are encouraged to put together a video package highlighting their spirit, athletic teams and overall excitement for supporting school-wide activities. One winner will be selected each from the 1A-3A and 4A-6A conferences. Full details on how schools can enter the contest can be found at: aiaonline.org/files/16824/slac-launching-school-spirit-competition.pdf