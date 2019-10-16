Letter: Paying it forward
Originally Published: October 16, 2019 8:12 p.m.
Editor:
I would like to thank the woman who witnessed my car being hit in the parking lot of Costco on Aug. 21. She reported the incident to the manager at Costco, who took the information from her and left a note on my car. If not for her, I may never have known how the damage occurred or who did it. Thanks to her, my car is being repaired by Costco’s insurance company. Thank you again, and because I don’t know you, I will pay it forward and do the same for someone else, even if I have to go out of my way to do it.
Linda Carlson
Prescott
