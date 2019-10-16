Letter: Act of kindness
Editor:
I recently had back surgery and am experiencing a very painful recovery period. I also live alone, and it is extremely difficult to move around.
My letter carrier, Heather Jeeter, noticed my lack of mobility when she delivered a package to my door. I explained my situation. She was very supportive and offered her and her husband’s (John Jeeter) assistance.
The next day, she and John came to my home around 6 p.m. and brought me a dinner ... soup and a great sandwich. They were on their own time, and I was overwhelmed with joy.
Heather has left my mail on my doorstep every day since bringing me dinner.
This act of kindness has motivated me to get active in volunteer work as soon as healing has taken place. I also plan on taking the Jeeters out to a fine dinner in Prescott!
Robert W. Brooks
Prescott
