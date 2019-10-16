Dixie Chix - A Tribute Concert at the Elks, Oct. 18
Dixie Chix - A Tribute Concert will be at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.
Heather Stricker, Chelsee Hicks, and Janée Page come together to celebrate the music of the award-winning country trio The Dixie Chicks. Enjoy an evening filled with favorites like "Some Days You Gotta Dance," "Cowboy Take Me Away," "Goodbye Earl," along with a few surprises.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- A new look for a Prescott landmark? Changes eyed for Bashford-Burmister building
- Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: