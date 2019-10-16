Dixie Chix - A Tribute Concert at the Elks, Oct. 18

Dixie Chix - A Tribute Concert will be at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.

Heather Stricker, Chelsee Hicks, and Janée Page come together to celebrate the music of the award-winning country trio The Dixie Chicks. Enjoy an evening filled with favorites like "Some Days You Gotta Dance," "Cowboy Take Me Away," "Goodbye Earl," along with a few surprises.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

