Deputies: Naked man wreaked havoc on business, then showered
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida man who was found nude inside a plumbing business is facing charges after being accused of using a forklift and a hammer to wreak havoc before taking a shower there.
The News-Press reports 24-year-old Joseph Michael Bieniek was confronted by an employee at United Plumbing on Friday.
The employee told Lee County deputies he was working late in the warehouse and went to investigate a noise when he found Bieniek standing naked and clutching a hammer. The employee said Bieniek didn’t threaten him.
Surveillance video showed Bieniek causing destruction to the plumbing business and a neighboring business.
Bieniek was released Sunday on $26,500 bond and faces two charges of burglary and charges of resisting arrest, larceny and criminal mischief. It’s unclear if he’s retained an attorney.
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- A new look for a Prescott landmark? Changes eyed for Bashford-Burmister building
- Prescott man arrested for bookstore burglary
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: